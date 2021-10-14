Morgan Stanley Reports Net Revenues of $14.8 Billion, EPS of $1.98 and ROTCE of 19.6%
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $14.8 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared with $11.7 billion a year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $3.7 billion, or $1.98 per diluted share,1compared with net income of $2.7 billion, or $1.66 per diluted share,1 for the same period a year ago. The comparisons of current year results to prior periods were impacted by the acquisitions of E*TRADE Financial Corporation ("E*TRADE"), reported in the Wealth Management segment, and Eaton Vance Corp. ("Eaton Vance"), reported in the Investment Management segment.
James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The Firm delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency producing an ROTCE of 20%. We had standout performance of our integrated Investment Bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in Wealth Management. Year-to-date, our successful integrations of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance have supported growth of $400 billion in net new client assets across Wealth and Investment Management, bringing our total combined client assets to $6.2 trillion."
Financial Summary2,3,4
Highlights
Firm ($ millions, except per share data)
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Net revenues
$14,753
$11,721
Provision for credit losses
$24
$111
Compensation expense
$5,920
$5,086
Non-compensation expenses
$3,935
$3,037
Pre-tax income10
$4,874
$3,487
Net income app. to MS
$3,707
$2,717
Expense efficiency ratio7
67%
69%
Earnings per diluted share
$1.98
$1.66
Book value per share
$54.56
$50.67
Tangible book value per share
$40.47
$44.81
Return on equity
14.5%
13.2%
Return on tangible equity5
19.6%
15.0%
Institutional Securities
Net revenues
$7,495
$6,129
Investment Banking
$2,849
$1,707
Equity
$2,876
$2,311
Fixed Income
$1,640
$1,954
Wealth Management
Net revenues
$5,935
$4,654
Fee-based client assets ($ billions)11
$1,752
$1,333
Fee-based asset flows ($ billions)12
$70.6
$23.8
Net new assets ($ billions)9
$134.5
$51.8
Loans ($ billions)
$121.2
$91.3
Investment Management
Net revenues
$1,453
$1,056
AUM ($ billions)13
$1,522
$715
Long-term net flows ($ billions)14
$(2.3)
$10.4
Institutional Securities
Institutional Securities reported net revenues for the current quarter of $7.5 billion compared with $6.1 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $3.0 billion compared with $2.0 billion a year ago.10
Investment Banking revenues up 67% from a year ago:
Equity net revenues up 24% from a year ago:
Fixed Income net revenues down 16% from a year ago:
($ millions)
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Net Revenues
$7,495
$6,129
Investment Banking
$2,849
$1,707
Advisory
$1,272
$357
Equity underwriting
$1,010
$874
Fixed income underwriting
$567
$476
Equity
$2,876
$2,311
Fixed Income
$1,640
$1,954
Other
$130
$157
Provision for credit losses
$24
$113
Total Expenses
$4,498
$3,968
Compensation
$2,248
$2,001
Non-compensation
$2,250
$1,967
Provision for credit losses:
- Provision for credit losses decreased from a year ago on loans held for investment as a result of an improved macroeconomic environment.
Total Expenses:
- Compensation expense increased from a year ago on higher revenues.
- Non-compensation expenses increased from a year ago primarily driven by higher volume related expenses.
Wealth Management
Wealth Management reported net revenues for the current quarter of $5.9 billion compared with $4.7 billion from a year ago. Pre-tax income of $1.5 billion10 in the current quarter resulted in a reported pre-tax margin of 25.8% or 27.7% excluding the impact of integration-related expenses.6,8 The comparisons of current year results to prior periods were impacted by the acquisition of E*TRADE.
Net revenues increased 28% from a year ago:
($ millions)
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Net Revenues
$5,935
$4,654
Asset management
$3,628
$2,793
Transactional15
$832
$880
Net interest income
$1,348
$889
Other
$127
$92
Provision for credit losses
$0
$(2)
Total Expenses
$4,405
$3,536
Compensation
$3,159
$2,684
Non-compensation
$1,246
$852
Total Expenses:
- Compensation expense increased from a year ago driven by higher compensable revenues and incremental compensation as a result of the E*TRADE acquisition6 partially offset by decreases in the fair value of certain deferred compensation plan referenced investments.
- Non-compensation expenses increased from a year ago primarily driven by incremental expenses as a result of the E*TRADE acquisition.6
Investment Management
Investment Management reported net revenues of $1.5 billion compared with $1.1 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $370 million compared with $315 million a year ago.10 The comparisons of current year results to prior periods were impacted by the acquisition of Eaton Vance.
Net revenues increased 38% from a year ago:
($ millions)
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Net Revenues
$1,453
$1,056
Asset management and related fees
$1,470
$795
Performance-based income and other
$(17)
$261
Total Expenses
$1,083
$741
Compensation
$513
$401
Non-compensation
$570
$340
Total Expenses:
- Compensation expense increased from a year ago primarily driven by incremental compensation expenses as a result of the Eaton Vance acquisition,6 partially offset by lower compensation associated with carried interest.
- Non-compensation expenses increased from a year ago primarily driven by incremental expenses as a result of the Eaton Vance acquisition.6
Other Matters
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Capital16
Standardized Approach
CET1 capital17,20
16.0%
17.4%
Tier 1 capital17
17.6%
19.5%
Advanced Approach
CET1 capital17
17.1%
16.9%
Tier 1 capital17
18.9%
19.0%
Leverage-based capital
Tier 1 leverage18
7.3%
8.3%
SLR19
5.7%
7.4%
Common Stock Repurchases
Repurchases ($ millions)
$3,557
N/A
Number of Shares (millions)
36
N/A
Average Price
$99.44
N/A
Period End Shares (millions)
1,799
1,576
Tax Rate
23.6%
21.1%
NOTICE:
The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Firm's earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available on www.morganstanley.com.
1 Includes preferred dividends related to the calculation of earnings per share of $123 million and $120 million for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). From time to time, Morgan Stanley may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Morgan Stanley are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing our financial condition, operating results, or capital adequacy. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.
3 Our earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and other communications may also include certain metrics which we believe to be useful to us, analysts, investors, and other stakeholders by providing further transparency about, or an additional means of assessing, our financial condition and operating results.
4 The provision for credit losses for loans and lending commitments is now presented as a separate line in the consolidated income statements.
5 Return on average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity excluding integration-related expenses are non-GAAP financial measures that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity represents full year or annualized net income applicable to Morgan Stanley less preferred dividends as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, represents common equity less goodwill and intangible assets net of allowable mortgage servicing rights deduction. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity excluding integration-related expenses is adjusted in both the numerator and the denominator to exclude the integration-related expenses associated with the acquisitions of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance.
6 The Firm's third quarter results include $145 million of integration-related expenses on a pre-tax basis ($111 million after-tax) as a result of the E*TRADE and Eaton Vance acquisitions. The integration-related expenses include $19 million in compensation expense and $126 million in non-compensation expense. Wealth Management and Investment Management integration-related expenses include $9 million and $10 million in compensation expense, respectively, and $104 million and $22 million in non-compensation expense, respectively.
7 The Firm expense efficiency ratio of 66.8% represents total non-interest expenses as a percentage of net revenues. The Firm expense efficiency ratio excluding integration-related expenses of 65.8% represents total non-interest expenses adjusted for integration-related expenses as a percentage of net revenues. The Firm expense efficiency ratio excluding integration-related expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance.
8 Pre-tax margin represents income before taxes divided by net revenues. Wealth Management pre-tax margin excluding the integration-related expenses represents income before taxes less those expenses divided by net revenues. Wealth Management pre-tax margin excluding integration-related expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance.
9 Wealth Management net new assets represent client inflows, including dividends and interest, and asset acquisitions, less client outflows, and exclude activity from business combinations/divestitures and the impact of fees and commissions. The current quarter ended September 30, 2021 includes $43 billion of fee-based assets acquired in an asset acquisition.
10 Pre-tax income represents income before taxes.
11 Wealth Management fee-based client assets represent the amount of assets in client accounts where the basis of payment for services is a fee calculated on those assets.
12 Wealth Management fee-based asset flows include net new fee-based assets (including asset acquisitions), net account transfers, dividends, interest, and client fees, and exclude institutional cash management related activity. The current quarter ended September 30, 2021 includes $43 billion of fee-based assets acquired in an asset acquisition.
13 AUM is defined as assets under management.
14 Long-term net flows include the Equity, Fixed Income and Alternative and Solutions asset classes and excludes the Liquidity and Overlay Services asset class.
15 Transactional revenues include investment banking, trading, and commissions and fee revenues. Transactional revenues excluding the impact of mark-to-market gains on investments associated with employee deferred cash-based compensation plans is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy.
16 Capital ratios are estimates as of the press release date, October 14, 2021.
17 CET1 capital is defined as Common Equity Tier 1 capital. The Firm's risk-based capital ratios are computed under each of the (i) standardized approaches for calculating credit risk and market risk risk-weighted assets (RWAs) (the "Standardized Approach") and (ii) applicable advanced approaches for calculating credit risk, market risk and operational risk RWAs (the "Advanced Approach"). For information on the calculation of regulatory capital and ratios, and associated regulatory requirements, please refer to "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Liquidity and Capital Resources Regulatory Requirements" in the Firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2020 Form 10-K).
18 The Tier 1 leverage ratio is a leverage-based capital requirement that measures the Firm's leverage. Tier 1 leverage ratio utilizes Tier 1 capital as the numerator and average adjusted assets as the denominator.
19 The Firm's supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) utilizes a Tier 1 capital numerator of approximately $83.5 billion and $79.9 billion, and supplementary leverage exposure denominator of approximately $1.46 trillion and $1.08 trillion, for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Based on a Federal Reserve interim final rule that was in effect until March 31, 2021, our SLR and supplementary leverage exposure as of September 30, 2020 reflects the exclusion of U.S. Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks. The exclusion of these assets had the effect of increasing our SLR by 0.9% as of September 30, 2020.
20 The Firm intends to early adopt the standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) under Basel III in the fourth quarter. SA-CCR replaces the current exposure method used to measure derivatives counterparty exposure on the Standardized Approach risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and Supplementary Leverage Ratio exposure calculations in the regulatory capital framework. In the absence of further mitigation, our RWAs under the Standardized Approach could increase by $35 $45 billion and decrease our Standardized CET1 capital ratio by approximately 120 basis points. This preliminary impact is subject to risks and uncertainties as well as the portfolio composition as of the adoption date that may cause the actual impact to differ materially and should not be taken as a projection of what our capital ratios and RWAs will be in future periods.
|Consolidated Income Statement Information
|(unaudited, dollars in millions)
|Quarter Ended
|Percentage Change From:
|Nine Months Ended
|Percentage
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Sep 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2021
|Sep 30, 2020
|Sep 30, 2021
|Sep 30, 2020
|Change
|Revenues:
|Investment banking
3,013
2,560
1,826
18
65
8,413
5,239
61
|Trading
2,861
3,330
3,150
(14
(9
10,416
10,754
(3
|Investments
45
381
346
(88
(87
744
659
13
|Commissions and fees
1,280
1,308
1,037
(2
23
4,214
3,499
20
|Asset management
5,201
4,973
3,664
5
42
14,572
10,346
41
|Other
290
342
212
(15
37
916
221
|Total non-interest revenues
12,690
12,894
10,235
(2
24
39,275
30,718
28
|Interest income
2,351
2,212
2,056
6
14
7,000
7,917
(12
|Interest expense
288
347
570
(17
(49
1,044
3,475
(70
|Net interest
2,063
1,865
1,486
11
39
5,956
4,442
34
|Net revenues
14,753
14,759
11,721
26
45,231
35,160
29
|Provision for credit losses
24
73
111
(67
(78
(1
757
|Non-interest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
5,920
6,423
5,086
(8
16
19,141
15,404
24
|Non-compensation expenses:
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees
825
795
697
4
18
2,530
2,153
18
|Information processing and communications
788
765
616
3
28
2,286
1,768
29
|Professional services
734
746
542
(2
35
2,104
1,526
38
|Occupancy and equipment
427
414
373
3
14
1,246
1,103
13
|Marketing and business development
146
146
78
87
438
273
60
|Other
1,015
831
731
22
39
2,703
2,188
24
|Total non-compensation expenses
3,935
3,697
3,037
6
30
11,307
9,011
25
|Total non-interest expenses
9,855
10,120
8,123
(3
21
30,448
24,415
25
|Income before provision for income taxes
4,874
4,566
3,487
7
40
14,784
9,988
48
|Provision for income taxes
1,150
1,054
736
9
56
3,380
2,221
52
|Net income
3,724
3,512
2,751
6
35
11,404
7,767
47
|Net income applicable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
17
1
34
(50
66
156
(58
|Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley
3,707
3,511
2,717
6
36
11,338
7,611
49
|Preferred stock dividend
123
103
120
19
3
364
377
(3
|Earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
3,584
3,408
2,597
5
38
10,974
7,234
52
|The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to the Financial Supplement on pages 12 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice for additional information.
|Consolidated Financial Metrics, Ratios and Statistical Data
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Percentage Change From:
|Nine Months Ended
|Percentage
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Sep 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2021
|Sep 30, 2020
|Sep 30, 2021
|Sep 30, 2020
|Change
|Financial Metrics:
|Earnings per basic share
2.01
1.88
1.68
7
20
6.11
4.68
31
|Earnings per diluted share
1.98
1.85
1.66
7
19
6.02
4.62
30
|Return on average common equity
14.5
13.8
13.2
15.1
12.6
|Return on average tangible common equity
19.6
18.6
15.0
19.7
14.3
|Book value per common share
54.56
54.04
50.67
54.56
50.67
|Tangible book value per common share
40.47
40.12
44.81
40.47
44.81
|Excluding integration-related expenses
|Adjusted earnings per diluted share
2.04
1.89
1.66
8
23
6.15
4.62
33
|Adjusted return on average common equity
15.0
14.1
13.2
15.4
12.6
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
20.2
19.0
15.0
20.2
14.3
|Financial Ratios:
|Pre-tax profit margin
33
31
30
33
28
|Compensation and benefits as a of net revenues
40
44
43
42
44
|Non-compensation expenses as a of net revenues
27
25
26
25
26
|Firm expense efficiency ratio
67
69
69
67
69
|Firm expense efficiency ratio excluding integration-related expenses
66
68
69
67
69
|Effective tax rate
23.6
23.1
21.1
22.9
22.2
|Statistical Data:
|Period end common shares outstanding (millions)
1,799
1,834
1,576
(2
14
|Average common shares outstanding (millions)
|Basic
1,781
1,814
1,542
(2
15
1,797
1,546
16
|Diluted
1,812
1,841
1,566
(2
16
1,824
1,565
17
|Worldwide employees
73,620
71,826
63,051
2
17
|Notes:
|- For the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, Firm results include pre-tax integration-related expenses of $145 million and $90 million ($111 million and $69 million after-tax) respectively, reported in the Wealth Management and Investment Management business segments. The nine months ended September 30, 2021 results include pre-tax integration-related expenses of $310 million ($238 million after-tax).
|- The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to the Financial Supplement on pages 12 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice for additional information.
