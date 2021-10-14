Laboratory Informatics Market Size to Reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 | High Need for Diagnostics and Rising Need for Cost-Effective Management Systems and Solutions for Laboratory Informatics are Some Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laboratory informatics market size was USD 2.54 Billion in 2020. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector for genomic procedures and genetic testing is one of the major factors expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, development of customized medications and treatment is resulting in need for various clinical tests, which is boosting market revenue growth to a significant extent.

Drivers: Increasing Demand for Automation in Laboratories

Automation of laboratories are considered an effective solution to manage during shortage of skilled professionals and to reduce manual intervention in testing and management of patient information. Automation helps to improve productivity and allows researchers to focus on more core tasks, reduces rate of errors, and enhances accuracy of results. Additionally, automation of laboratory workflow enables generation of high-quality data and proper documentation.

Restraints: Lack of Proper Standards

Lack of proper standards in various countries and dearth of skilled professionals are factors that could hamper market revenue growth. No proper integration standards could result in low adoption rates of lab informatics. Moreover, high cost of maintenance and services could hamper market revenue growth to a certain extent.

Growth Projections

The global laboratory informatics market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 6.5% in 2028, attributed to rising adoption of various advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and cloud computing, among others. In addition, adoption of advanced medical technologies such as more efficient monitoring systems and more comfortable scanning equipment has been proven to enable patients to recover in comparatively less time. Consistent developments in technology has also led to enactment of regulations concerning applications and deployment.

COVID-19 Direct Impact

Outbreak of COVID-19 is supporting revenue growth of the global laboratory informatics market. The pandemic has shifted focus of government agencies towards development of vaccine to control severity of outbreaks and due to unprecedented testing across the globe, healthcare institutions are required to scale up to meet requirements as per urgency. Rising demand for COVID-19 testing in clinical laboratories is expected to continue to support market revenue growth, currently, as well as in future, as newer and more resilient variants emerge.

Current Trends and Innovations

Development of cloud-based services has contributed significantly to market growth in the recent past. Access to high-speed Internet and advancements in virtualization at lower cost is driving demand for cloud-based services. A majority of companies prefer to pay for software subscriptions instead of purchasing licenses, as it reduces in-house maintenance costs. Additionally, companies/users prefer to save on hardware and deployment and maintenance costs, as well as understand that the need for would entail requirement of a minimum number of IT personnel which results in more secure and faster transfer of data within the organization and lower chances of data breaches.

Geographical Outlook

North America laboratory informatics market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period, due to presence of favorable policies supporting installation of laboratory informatics and availability of well-developed infrastructure, coupled with rapid digitalization. Moreover, presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies, along with rising requirement to lower operational costs are factors driving market revenue growth in the region.

Strategic Initiatives

In July 2020, SciCord provided a replacement of paper notebooks in the form of electronic lab notebook (ELN) to avoid occurrence of errors. ELN was adopted by more than 6000 scientists and rising efforts of pathologist and clinicians to offer error-free results is creating higher demand for laboratory informatics solutions.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period, due to growing need to manage large data volumes to store vital patient information. In addition, advancements in technology is resulting in increasing number of clinical trials, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. CROs play a crucial role in release of innovative products and safety testing across various industries such as water and environmental safety, food safety, and pharmaceutical research. Additionally, robust data volumes and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) help CROs to enable each step of lab procedure be documented and maintained. It also streamlines workflows and complies with regulatory guidelines and eliminates the need to maintain information manually.

Among the deployment segments, on-premises segment accounted for comparatively larger revenue share in 2020, due to rising demand for installations of software and solutions on computers within the organization. On-premise implementation of software offers companies easy access to information stored in application. Fintech companies and government sector need to comply with the legislative standards for data transmission and storage. This factor is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment in the near future.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Agilent Technologies Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, LabLynx Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., and Waters Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory informatics market on the basis of component, deployment, solution, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Software



Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cloud-based



On-premises



Web-hosted

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electronic Lab Notebooks



Laboratory Information Management Systems



Scientific Data Management Systems



Electronic Data Capture



Laboratory Execution Systems



Clinical Data Management Systems



Enterprise Content Management



Chromatography Data Systems

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Contract Research Organizations



Environmental Testing Laboratories



Food & Beverage



Oil & Gas



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology



Petrochemical Refineries



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Rest Of MEA

