A LITTLE FIND.com: A LITTLE FIND; the home of conscious brands with impact, announces industry leading collaboration with transparency tech company, Provenance

Driving positive change for people and the planet

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A LITTLE FIND; the home of conscious brands with impact, announces industry leading collaboration with transparency tech company; Provenance.

This partnership is a natural extension of A LITTLE FIND's own values as an e-retailer: transparency, integrity and sustainability.

A LITTLE FIND stocks a considered edit of the finest conscious buys in wellness, beauty and lifestyle. It brings an expertly curated collection together in a single platform.

From coveted classics to next generation labels, it's a one-stop-shop for conscious lifestyle products. From Anatomé, Bamford, Malin & Goetz, Hayo'u, to Innersense, Romilly Wilde, One Ocean Beauty and Rejuvenated, Provenance: Powering sustainability claims consumers can trust.

Provenance uses technology to power trustworthy claims about social and environmental impact, putting reliable information about a product's origin, journey, ingredients and environmental impact at the consumer's fingertips.

POSITIVE PROOF - making pro-planet choices simple

The partnership with Provenance is now live and is housed online in the new POSITIVE PROOF section on A LITTLE FIND.com. A hub of credible, evidence-based sustainability information, it is set to become the industry's leading destination for the green discoveries of the future.

POSITIVE PROOF brands are awarded Provenance Proof Points, which connect what brands say to real data from the supply chain and third party verification.

From Vegan or Widely Recyclable Packaging to the Leaping Bunny certification, each Proof Point is a part of the Provenance Framework - a collection of 50+ jargon-free claims about social and environmental impact. All ready for consumers to read and digest in an easy to use, accessible format.

Proof Points are either evidenced or verified. For evidenced Proof Points, brands must share relevant supporting documentation consumers can check for themselves. Proof Points with green ticks are verified, which means that claims have been independently verified by a third party.

A partnership of seamless synergy; spearheaded by two climate conscious CEO's:

"We're excited to partner with A LITTLE FIND in the fight against greenwashing, empowering their shoppers to make positive purchases for people and the planet. Together, we're making sure that brands' product claims are always consistent, easy to understand and supported by supply chain proof or third-party verification." - Jessi Baker- Founder and CEO, Provenance.

"As a destination that fuses commerce, community and content, this partnership with Provenance is a seamless and vital one. We want to give power to our shoppers with reliable, transparent information." - Caroline Jacobs-Graf, Founder and CEO, A LITTLE FIND.

A LITTLE FIND X Provenance launches with an initial 16 participating brands including Malin + Goetz, Emma Hardie, Gallinée, Hello Klean and Soleil Toujours.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660391/A_LITTLE_FIND.jpg

For more information contact Fiona McDanielfiona@alittlefind.com or Caroline Jacobs-Graf caroline@alittlefind.com.



For enquiries +44 (0)7714715817, www.alittlefind.com