Highlights:

First pass reconnaissance soil sampling now completed across 17.5km of strike in the previously unexplored northern portion of the Property.





Three new, superior gold-in-soil anomalies defined averaging 1.2-km of strike and greater than 50m in width each, yielding gold values consistently above 20 parts per billion (ppb) to 1,050 ppb gold.





New anomalies occur at semi-regular intervals within 14 km strike of, and feature analogous results to, the original 3-km long Golden Culvert +20 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly.





Numerous additional smaller and discontinuous anomalies between 20 ppb and 190 ppb gold are also identified along same strike parallel to significant gold-mineralized trends.





Historic Camp Zone Gold Anomaly adjacent to recent 2019 Gold Vein Discovery extended to 1.6km.





7.5 km of strike in the southern portion of Property remains virtually untested.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) is pleased to report multiple new high-priority gold-in-soil anomalies derived from soil sampling programs concluded in the 2021 field season. Three superior gold-in-soil anomalies yielding results continuously above 20 to 1,050 parts per billion (ppb) gold average over a kilometre in strike length and between 50-m to 350-m in width each. The new discoveries demonstrate a strong periodicity occurring at approximate 2-km intervals along 14 kilometres of strike north of, and including, the Golden Culvert Main Discovery Zone. Numerous additional smaller and discontinuous anomalies between 20 ppb and 190 ppb gold are also identified along a corridor along strikes of previously identified gold-mineralized trends.

Some of the gaps in mineralization occur in glacial valleys where alpine glaciation has transported barren till and covered the underlying surface, (Figure 1.).

A total of 1,027 samples were collected across a grid of 29 lines with a 200-m line spacing and 50-m sample spacing per line on the Little Hyland North claim group and 547 samples across a grid of 16 lines with a 400-m spacing and 50-m sample intervals per line were collected on the Rubus claim group during 2021. To date, a total of 5,742 soil samples have been collected on the Property. Of this total 227 samples (4%) that make up the anomalies average 134.1 ppb gold, range between 20 to 9,040 ppb gold and most notably occur above a background average of 2.2 ppb gold. The compiled results of all sampling completed to date are displayed in Figure 1.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are pleased and quite encouraged by these new discoveries. Where we previously had only one high gold value anomaly defining the Golden Culvert Main Discovery and a few lesser gold targets we now have five high-priority as well as many more smaller, less continuous targets for follow-up exploration work. With a successful campaign completed in the northern 70% of the Property we also look forward to exploring the remaining open-ended 30% to the south."

The new anomalies compare well with the original Golden Culvert Main Discovery Zone anomaly. Though the Company cautions that similar expectations may not be met, the Golden Culvert Main Zone has yielded diamond drill results of up to 2.53 g/t gold over 33.1m including 60.1 g/t gold over 0.9m, trench values up to 95.0 g/t gold over 1.5m, and surface float-train samples yielding up to 320 g/t gold within a 3-km by 250-m wide gold-in-soil anomaly similar to those surrounding Seabridge Gold's nearby high-grade 3 Aces gold project featuring a 5,401 g/t Au surface sample discovered in 2003 and many other discoveries in the White Gold District in the western Yukon.

Figure 1 - Compiled Results of 5,742 Soil Samples Collected to Date



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/99590_8963946d54fc8959_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Samples were sealed in brown craft bags and labelled with the sample number corresponding to a sample tag placed in each one. Samples were then placed subsequently into poly bags then larger rice bags, zip-tied and shipped to TSL Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for processing. A total of 1,638 soil samples were submitted for analysis (1,574 soils and 64 QA/QC). Samples were screened to -80 mesh, then analysed via a 36-element package that used an aqua regia partial digestion with 0.5-g sample, utilizing ICP-OES methodology. Assay certificates were provided directly to the client from the lab.

In addition to the quality assurance and quality control program performed by TSL Laboratories, QA/QC samples were included in the sampling process and field duplicates were collected at regular intervals in the sampling series.

McIntyre Brook Soil Sampling Update

A geochemical soil sampling program was completed in September and samples have been delivered to the laboratory for processing, results for which may take up to 10 weeks.

ABOUT STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a well-funded Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Fremont Gold Project lying within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt, as well as its Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory, and the McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Stratabound, and a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca or contact R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO at 416-915-4157 or info@stratabound.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

WARNING: The Company relies upon litigation protection for "forward-looking" statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, changes in laws or regulations, failure to obtain regulatory, exchange or shareholder approval, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99590