Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe"), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, announced today that its presence has been further expanded in the APAC region with the launch of operations in Tokyo, Japan.

A number of prospective customers in the country have expressed their interest in TraceSafe's PaaS product, specifically for enterprise IoT applications. The company has invested significant resources to develop its innovative suite of products for enterprise IoT, including asset tracking, contact tracing, and employee connectivity and engagement.

"Demand for globally proven IoT platforms like TraceSafe's is growing," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "After gaining a solid footing in North America and Singapore, laying the groundwork for partnerships in Europe and becoming the number one IoT provider for cruise lines, increasing our presence in the APAC region is a logical next priority for TraceSafe."

The Japanese market for IoT applications has boomed in recent years, and is expected to rise to a whopping 1.83 trillion yen in 2024 (approximately 16 billion USD). TraceSafe's recent ISO27001 certification puts the firm in a key position to provide IoT solutions for customers in Japan, where the certification is a legal requirement.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io

Emily Graham, CFO

+1 (604) 356-8111

emily@tracesafe.io





The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe'sexpectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application,future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. AlthoughTraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99646