Company announces expanded collaboration with leading data science research group BioLab, notes existing biomarker results on display at various fall conferences

Genialis, a leader in applied data science for the development of precision medicines, today announced it has received a grant to co-finance the development of groundbreaking biomarker discovery technologies. The award from the Slovenian Research Agency contemplates support for the collaboration between BioLab (University of Ljubljana) and Genialis through 2023. This comes on the heels of Genialis' discovery of several novel technologies in pursuit of machine-learning-enabled clinical biomarkers. The sponsored research compliments Genialis' own internal R&D program, providing additional expertise, tooling and talent.

"The precision medicine movement has made great strides, but it also has revealed certain limitations in targeting treatments to patients due to the challenges of identifying therapeutically relevant biomarkers," said Rafael Rosengarten, Ph.D., CEO of Genialis. "Genialis is focused on the next generation of biomarkers, those that embrace biological complexity, confront bias in data, and take full advantage of the computational technologies at our fingertips."

These new approaches to biomarker discovery incorporate proprietary technologies for deriving predictive gene signatures and harmonizing clinical datasets to identify clinically applicable biomarkers. Biomarkers developed based on these technologies are featured in poster presentations at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology and ??European Congress on Gynaecological Oncology conferences this Fall. Genialis will also unveil more details about their new platform's capabilities at BioData World Congress 2021 in Basel, Switzerland in early November.

The expansion of the collaboration with BioLab builds on an already fruitful relationship between the entities. Genialis has deep ties to BioLab, a renowned research group within the Faculty of Computer and Information Science at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. Miha Stajdohar, CTO and co-founder of Genialis, earned his Ph.D. at the institution and was co-mentored by Blaz Zupan, Ph.D., director of BioLab. Dr. Zupan remains a senior advisor to Genialis, and has published numerous studies on data integration, machine learning and clinical data analysis.

Genialis will present detailed information about their new platform on Wednesday, November 3 at 11:40 a.m. Central European Time/+2 GMT. To register for the BioData World Congress, please visit https://biodata.snoball.events/p/genialis

About Genialis

Genialis is a data science and drug discovery company focused on new ways to treat disease. Blending computational biology and machine-learning (AI/ML) methods, Genialis merges and models data at the intersection of clinical and translational medicine. Genialis is trusted by biopharma and big pharma alike, to identify targets, predict biomarkers and optimally position novel drugs. Together, Genialis and its partners work to bring improved solutions to drug discovery to change people's lives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005239/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Vuturo

andrea@vuturo.com

+1-415-689-8414