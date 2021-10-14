Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women's health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced the launch of JOY, a new patient-centric breast aesthetics program. Women who select JOY will receive Establishment Labs' newest generation Motiva Ergonomix2 implants through a network of highly trained plastic surgeons as well as the most comprehensive patient support program available in the industry. JOY is being unveiled at the 6th World Symposium on Ergonomic Implants that is being attended by over 200 plastic surgeons this week in Gardone Riviera, Italy.

JOY includes the Motiva Woman's Choice Program. This first-of-its-kind program allows women with JOY, subject to certain terms and conditions, to receive financial support from Establishment Labs should they choose to have their implants removed. Women with JOY may also have the option to visit surgeons who commit to reversing the procedure at no additional cost. In addition to the Woman's Choice Program, JOY also includes Establishment Labs' Always Confident Warranty, the Motiva Extended Warranty, and other benefits.

The Motiva Ergonomix2 implants included with JOY offer all the proven benefits of Establishment Labs' industry leading Ergonomix implants, including SmoothSilk surface technology, ProgressiveGel Ultimate, and RFID enablement, as well as several new technologies, including Motiva SuperSilicones, TrueMonobloc+, and BluSeal+. These advances offer enhanced ergonomy, extra soft feel, and more natural movement. Motiva Ergonomix2 implants are available exclusively through the JOY program.

"JOY is the embodiment of Establishment Labs' commitment to support women in their breast aesthetics journey with advanced technologies and an exceptional experience," said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Establishment Labs. "JOY is a transition for Establishment Labs as well, as this is the foundation for a new digital model that speaks directly with women considering breast surgery. By combining our best-in-class Ergonomix2 implants with the Woman's Choice Program, JOY elevates the standard in breast aesthetics."

Plastic surgeons in the JOY program may receive specialized medical education that includes training on optimizing outcomes and reducing complications and on specialized techniques, like Motiva MinimalScar and MotivaHybrid. Women interested in JOY can find additional information and be connected to qualified surgeons at https://motiva.health/patients-motiva-joy.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women's health and wellness. The company's initial focus is breast health, principally breast aesthetics and reconstruction. Establishment Labs offers a portfolio of advanced silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants that include a number of innovative and patented features designed to deliver improved aesthetic and clinical outcomes. Since commercial launch in 2010, more than 1.6 million Motiva Implants have been delivered to plastic surgeons in over 80 countries. The company also offers or has under development a number of related products and technologies, including the Motiva Flora tissue expander and Motiva MIA, the company's minimally invasive breast enhancement procedure. In 2018, Establishment Labs received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA for the Motiva Implant and began a clinical trial to support regulatory approval in the United States. Motiva Implants are manufactured at the company's two facilities in Costa Rica, which are compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "intends to," "would," "will," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product offerings; the rate of adoption of our products by healthcare providers or other customers; the success of our marketing initiatives; the safe and effective use of our products; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our future expansion plans and capital allocation; our ability to expand upon and/or secure sources of credit or capital; our ability to develop and maintain relationships with qualified suppliers to avoid a significant interruption in our supply chains; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to scale our operations to meet market demands; the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements; and other economic and competitive factors. Any statements that refer to projections of our future financial or operating performance, anticipated trends in our business, our goals, strategies, focus and plans, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including statements expressing general optimism about future operating results, related to the company's performance are forward-looking statements. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that any forward-looking statements presented in this report, or that we may make orally or in writing from time to time, are expressions of our beliefs and expectations based on currently available information at the time such statements are made. Such statements are based on assumptions, and the actual outcome will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future performance, and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results and the timing of events may differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include, among others, those risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The risks included in those documents are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on known results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005510/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Media Contact:

Raj Denhoy

415-828-1044

rdenhoy@establishmentlabs.com