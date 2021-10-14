Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.10.2021
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, October 14

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

14 October 2021

Name of applicant:FirstGroup plc
Name of scheme:1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan (BAYE)
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
Period of return:From:
1 April 2021		To:
30 September 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1. 947,838
2. 388,618
3. 5,058,568
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):1. NIL
2. 700,000
3. NIL
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):1. NIL
2. 363,018
3. 734,394
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1. 947,838
2. 725,600
3. 4,324,174

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj,

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc
+44 (0) 7583 675724

