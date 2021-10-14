Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: LIFELINE SPAC I PLC ON 15 OCTOBER 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 14 OCTOBER 2021 SHARES LISTING ON THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: LIFELINE SPAC I PLC ON 15 OCTOBER 2021 The A-shares of Lifeline SPAC I Plc will be listed on the SPAC segment of regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki on Friday 15 October 2021. Basic information on A-shares of Lifeline SPAC I Plc as of 15 October 2021: Trading code: LL1SPAC Issuer code: LL1 ISIN-code: FI4000512496 LEI code: 743700CKOP7IHGI98B12 Orderbook id: 236569 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 10 000 000 Listing date on the SPAC segment: 15 October 2021 Industry: 30 Financials ICB Supersector: 3020 Financial Services Managing director: Tuomo Vähäpassi Address: Pursimiehenkatu 26 C FI-00150 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 40 736 0676 Internet: www.lifeline-spac1.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260