Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Börsengewinner mit nächster Meilensteinmeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2021 | 14:17
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: LIFELINE SPAC I PLC ON 15 OCTOBER 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 14 OCTOBER 2021 SHARES

LISTING ON THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: LIFELINE SPAC I PLC ON 15
OCTOBER 2021 

The A-shares of Lifeline SPAC I Plc will be listed on the SPAC segment of
regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki on Friday 15 October 2021. 

Basic information on A-shares of Lifeline SPAC I Plc as of 15 October 2021:

Trading code: LL1SPAC
Issuer code: LL1
ISIN-code: FI4000512496
LEI code: 743700CKOP7IHGI98B12
Orderbook id: 236569
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 10 000 000
Listing date on the SPAC segment: 15 October 2021

Industry: 30 Financials
ICB Supersector: 3020 Financial Services
Managing director: Tuomo Vähäpassi
Address: Pursimiehenkatu 26 C
        FI-00150 Helsinki
        FINLAND
Phone: +358 40 736 0676
Internet: www.lifeline-spac1.com


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.