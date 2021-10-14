Valmet Oyj: Pratt Industries orders the third OptiConcept M board production line from Valmet to the USA: machine designed for more sustainable board making

Valmet Oyj's press release on October 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a repeat order of an OptiConcept M board production line for Pratt Industries in Henderson, Kentucky, USA. The mill will use 100% recycled paper products to produce lightweight, high-strength containerboard and corrugated board grades. This will be the third order in a row of the OptiConcept M board production line to Pratt. Previously, Valmet supplied the orders of PM 16 and PM 17, which were successfully started up in 2015 and 2019. The start-up of PM 18 is scheduled for 2023.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 80-90 million.

Valmet's OptiConcept M board making lines are designed for more sustainable paper and board making; they use less water, electricity and raw materials.

"Our paper mills are 100% recycled, which is important since recycling is an important tool against climate change. The Henderson mill, which will be one of the most technologically advanced in the world, will produce more than 1,500 tons, about 1,360 metric tons, of recycled paper every day, saving the equivalent of over 25,000 trees or two football field of trees every 24 hours," says Anthony Pratt, Executive Chairman in Pratt Industries.

"We have an excellent relationship with Valmet: these types of projects are based on trust and partnership. The start-ups of the previous Valmet-supplied OptiConcept M machines, PM 16 in Valparaiso, Indiana, and PM 17 in Wapakoneta, Ohio, were exceptional. The mill in Henderson, Kentucky, will be one of the world's most advanced, environmentally friendly 100% recycled paper mill. All three board machines showcase the latest technology in 21st century paper-making and they nicely support the sustainability aspects of Pratt Industries," says Ed Kersey, General Manager, Pratt Paper Ohio at Pratt Industries.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's scope of delivery will be similar to the Pratt PM 16 and PM 17 with a complete OptiConcept M board production line from an approach flow system and a headbox to a winder with a wide scope of Valmet Industrial Internet solutions, automation and services.

"OptiConcept M has proven to be a success story: the modular way of designing, building and operating paper machines enables short delivery times, quick start-ups and low project costs. PM 18 will be Valmet's fourth OptiConcept M installation in North America, and there are already close to 40 OptiConcept M references globally. We are all proud to continue the work and cooperation with Pratt on this project," says MichaelGray, Vice President, Capital Business, North America, Valmet.

The new machine PM 18 will be larger than PM 16 and PM 17 with a wire width of 8.3 meters (~325 inches) and a design speed of 1,100 m/min (~3,600 ft/min). It will produce corrugating medium and linerboard grades with a basis weight range of ~112-170 g/m2 (23-35 lbs/1,000 ft2). The daily capacity will be ~1,360 metric tons (~1,500 short t).

Valmet's OptiConcept M board machine

Information about the customer Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries is America's 5th Largest Corrugated Packaging Company and the world's largest, privately-held 100% recycled paper and packaging company, with more than 7,000 employees. Pratt was founded in the USA some 25 years ago and, since then, has shown growth in more than 20 states. Pratt Paper produces lightweight, high-strength containerboard and corrugated board sourced from 100% recycled products.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

