Institutions Gather At Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit In London

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit (DAS) returns for its second year to London, November 15 - 16, 2021 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel.

DAS creates spaces for the traditional capital markets world to interact with the crypto industry. Bank of America, Fidelity Digital Assets, CoinShares, Coinbase, WisdomTree and dozens more will join us to discuss the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets.

The New York City edition of DAS this September sold out as investors gathered to discuss digital assets.

Guests gained tremendous value from DAS, one attendee described "Our team was unanimous that DAS 2021 was the best crypto conference we've been to". Blockworks expects the same turn out of hedge funds, banks and crypto infrastructure experts at the London conference.

To accommodate the growth of the industry and cover the most important subject matter, DAS is returning to London as a two-day event.

Topics include:

The Investment Case for DeFi

The Rise of Crypto Derivatives

Perspectives from the Buy Side: Inside the Bull Market

The Future of Financial Services and Digital Assets

Tokenization and the Future of Capital Markets

The Market for Institutional Lending and Digital Assets

Esteemed speakers include:

Anne Richards , Fidelity International

, Fidelity International Daniel Masters , CoinShares

, CoinShares Alexey Demyanov , Bank of America

, Bank of America Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer, Gauss Ventures

Dotun Rominiyi, London Stock Exchange Group

Ed Carlton , Flow Traders

, Flow Traders Jason Guthrie , Wisdom Tree

, Wisdom Tree Brett Trejpaul, Coinbase

Mariana Gospodinova , Crypto.com

Stani Kulechov, Aave

Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie , BCB Group

Dmitry Tokarev , Copper

David Mercer , LMAX Group

, LMAX Group And dozens more industry leaders .

With unparalleled access to both crypto founders and leaders from financial institutions, DAS has become the go-to digital asset conference conference for investors. VIP guests are invited to an exclusive dinner with conference speakers and all guests are invited to an after-party hosted by Coinbase.

Join leaders from the buy-side, sell-side, regulation and crypto companies to discuss how digital assets will create investment opportunities and impact the future.

Thanks to the Diamond Sponsors for making this event possible: Aave, BCB Group, Copper, Crypto.com, Fidelity Digital Assets, LMAX Digital. Platinum sponsors include: B2C2, Bequant, Bitstamp, Blockchain.com, Blockdaemon, BlockFi, BVNK, Coinbase, CME Group, Enigma Securities, Equonex Group, Eventus, Fireblocks, Fnality, Gemini, Genesis, GSR, Matrixport, Nansen, Radix, Toko, Trade Station Crypto. Gold Sponsors include: Amberdata, Blockfills, Chainalysis, Consensys, Elliptic, Kaiko, The Tie, SkillZ.

Other participants companies include: AIMA, Bank of America, BPI France, CoinShares, Crypto Finance AG, DIA Labs, Fabric Ventures, FIS, Flow Traders, Gauss Ventures, L1 Digital, Lantern Ventures, London Stock Exchange Group, Nickel Digital, Tobam Unbiased, Wave, What Bitcoin Did, Wintermute, WisdomTree, Woorton, Zodia Markets.

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a financial media brand that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors. Blockworks is the founder of the Digital Asset Summits (DAS), the leading conferences for institutional investors looking at digital assets.

Contact:

Julie Muroff

Events@blockworks.co