As cyber attacks continue to increase in sophistication, prevention alone is no longer enough

In alignment with Cybersecurity Awareness Month throughout October, Castellan Solutions, the largest, global provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions, announces the release of its Cyber Response Builder.

"As cyber attacks continue to increase in sophistication and frequency, prevention alone is no longer enough," says Jon Ezrine, CEO of Castellan Solutions. "While many of the CIOs and CISOs I speak with are confident in their ability to technically respond to an attack, they lack confidence in their organization's ability to successfully coordinate the wider response and recovery effort across the rest of the organization. You must be able to do both if you want to achieve true cyber resilience, and we released this guide to help bridge that gap."

Castellan's Cyber Response Builder provides an actionable framework that helps organizations take an impactful step toward creating a successful cyber response capability that is tightly integrated with cybersecurity management, incident management, IT disaster recovery, and business continuity programs.

The guide also includes a brief Cyber Response Assessment that walks through 10 yes-or-no questions to help level set on the current state of an organization's cyber response capability.

About Castellan Solutions

As the largest provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing Castellan is uniquely positioned to help clients find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their employees, brand, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving business continuity success, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide on-going support from their community of business continuity experts. Castellan helps clients replace uncertainty with confidence. Now you're ready.TM

Castellan is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners.

For more information, visit castellanbc.com.

