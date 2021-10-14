Turnkey solution positions Operators of all sizes to win the retail Smart TV opportunity

Vewd, the leading provider of OTT software solutions, together with Vestel, Europe's largest TV manufacturer, today introduced the Vewd Operator TV, a fully-featured Smart TV with a built-in, content-enriched Pay TV experience. Now, Pay TV Operators can win the retail Smart TV landscape.

Rather than up-selling Pay TV services through a separate set-top box or competing alongside other apps inside hard-to-discover Smart TV app environments, operators can now own the entire Smart TV consumer experience from home screen to app discoverability from the moment a consumer purchases the TV.

Operator TV combines Vewd's industry-leading Smart TV software with Vestel's TV manufacturing, warehousing and distribution expertise. Vestel produces TV's for more than 100 of the world's iconic brands, including JVC, Hitachi, Telefunken, and Toshiba. Operators not only benefit from having a leading manufacturer for their own or co-branded televisions, but also can rely upon Vestel's robust logistics capabilities to ensure simplified procurement, warehousing and delivery of their Operator TV.

"Vestel is pleased to add our expertise in building high-quality, full-featured Smart TVs to empower Vewd's Operator TV solution," said Baris Altinkaya, Vestel Vice President of Marketing and Product Management. "By working directly with Vewd and the Operator, we can leverage our vast manufacturing and retail distribution experience to contribute in reducing time-to-market, enabling substantial Operator CapEx savings while delivering an experience that delights subscribers, reduces churn and improves subscriber satisfaction."

Vewd's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model aligns Operator TV with Pay TV subscription models and revenue, distributing costs, development time and risk. Critical functionality comes standard in an Operator TV:

Conditional Access available to ensure broadcast and IP content security

Cloud-managed reference user experience (UX) or the Operator's customized UI

Content including premium OTT and video-on-demand, FAST channels and full support for broadcast channels

"Operators have tried different strategies to embrace Smart TV, but together with Vestel, we've made the first solution that seamlessly connects Pay TV and Smart TV," said Aneesh Rajaram, CEO of Vewd. "Consumers are streaming more and connecting fewer devices to the TV. As a result, Operators are forced to fight for visibility among Smart TV apps. Vewd Operator TV ensures Operators of any size can seize control from the start and win the home's most important screen."

Vewd's Operator TV solution is enabled via Vewd's white-labeled product suite which includes Vewd OS. Visit our website to learn more about the benefits of Operator TV.

About Vewd

Vewd is the leading provider of OTT and hybrid TV solutions, connecting consumers anywhere to the content they love. By making OTT possible on almost 40 million connected devices each year, Vewd leads the way in defining the future of entertainment. Our suite of products and services are crafted to simplify complexity and offer solutions that unite the entire value chain, from silicon vendors to end-users. Market leaders such as Sony, Hisense, TPV, Vodafone, Sagemcom, and many more rely on Vewd products and services. Follow us, as we make TV connected. Visit Vewd.com to learn more.

About Vestel

Comprised of 28 companies, Vestel Group is a multi-industry manufacturer that operates in consumer electronics, home appliances, professional displays, LED lighting, and EV Chargers. Testimony to the global importance of Zorlu Holding across multiple technology sectors, Vestel is not only thriving at home in Turkey, but also through a further 10 subsidiaries that have been set up in various other parts of the world. Thanks to its renowned manufacturing and R&D complex, Vestel exports to 157 countries and keeps its position as a global player. More information: vestelinternational.com

