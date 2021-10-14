Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed StrikeForce Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) ("the Company"), a company that helps to prevent Cyber Security theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark L. Kay, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current project. "We are a strong cyber security company, we own five different products that we sell: ProtectID, GuardedID, MobileTrust, SafeVchat, and PrivacyLok," explained Kay. "We used to trade at .002 cents and we are now trading at about 8 cents," he shared. "We feel very strong about what we are doing."

"What is so special about the latest patent that you have received?", asked Jolly. "That patent is not just an ordinary patent," said Kay. "The name of it is 'Systems and Methods for Controlling Access to a Blockchain'," he shared. "It allows us to control access to any blockchain and it is very powerful," said Kay. "We feel it is the strongest patent we have ever had."

"How are you going to market this and take it to commercial use?", asked Jolly. "The blockchain business is growing rapidly," said Kay. "We will be looking into the use of the patent over the next couple of months to see where and how we can use it potentially in some of the major companies out there," he explained. "We're also looking at making the patent international."

Jolly then asked for an update on the Company's SafeVchat technology. "It's now a real product, it is in the marketplace," said Kay. "We are constantly upgrading the product," he added. "We still do not have recording, we have one last piece to solve on it," said Kay. "The good news is we have a lot of companies waiting for recording and as soon as it comes out, they will start testing and potentially buying it."

"Besides all that, we will also be allowing enterprises to automatically buy SafeVchat from our website," continued Kay. "That is a huge deal for us to be able to do that automatically and we feel that is a very strong piece, which was very difficult to build," he said. "That will be live most likely by mid next week."

"What does the future look like for StrikeForce Technologies over the next two to three quarters?", asked Jolly. "We expect SafeVchat to be selling a lot now in terms of getting the product fully done with recording," said Kay. "We're also doing a lot more on the marketing side," he added. "We are trying to hire some good sales people," said Kay. "We feel very good, very bullish, and we feel we have a strong future ahead of us."

To close the interview, Kay thanked shareholders and investors for their commitment to the Company as they continue advancing their technologies, and encouraged listeners to consider the potential of the Company as they continue to grow.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "Out-of-Band" authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

