EQS Group-News: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hudson Cooks Up New Restaurant, Plum Market, At Dallas Fort Worth Int'l Airport



14.10.2021 / 15:12



Inaugural Restaurant For Hudson Treats Travelers To An Elevated Casual Dining Experience As Part Of The Company's Overarching Food & Beverage Expansion Strategy East Rutherford, N.J., October 14, 2021 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today celebrated the historic opening of its first-ever full-service restaurant and bar, Plum Market, as part of the company's continued strategic execution on growing its food and beverage business. Travelers in search of healthy yet crave-able cuisine can find Plum Market in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Terminal B, integrated directly into an American Airlines gate hold-room. The 2,400-square-foot restaurant features over 80 seats and offers an open concourse dining experience that includes a designated area for table service, a grab and go marketplace with self-checkout capabilities, and a full-service bar.



'As we embark on the next phase of scaling our company's food and beverage portfolio, we are extremely proud to open our first full-service restaurant, Plum Market, and set the tone for the strategic growth ahead,' said Tom Waldron, Senior Vice President, Food & Beverage of Hudson. 'This milestone opening is possible thanks to the collective efforts of our airport and local business partners, and we could not be more confident in the brand's ability to deliver an authentic 'taste of place' to DFW.' Plum Market has bold offerings to satisfy every foodie's palate, whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or simply an afternoon 'pick me up.' The brand's signature menu brings together time-honored and contemporary global dishes for both traditional sit-down and grab and go choices. With a promise towards thoughtful ingredient sourcing, each menu item is handcrafted using only farm fresh, all-natural, organic, and locally-grown ingredients. For breakfast, Plum Market provides healthy, flavorful favorites including organic overnight oats, cage-free eggs, and all-natural short rib burritos, as well as more indulgent options like biscuits and gravy. For lunch and dinner, sit-down diners have their choice of sustainably-sourced meats, seafood, and produce paired with authentic-style sides such as mac and cheese, Mexican street corn salad, and other ultimate comfort dishes. In the grab and go selections, travelers can enjoy refined salads, sandwiches, and small 'bites' prepared fresh daily. 'Plum Market is proud to open its doors in the Dallas Fort Worth Airport,' said Matt Jonna, CEO and Co-Founder of Plum Market. 'We know the Lone Star State is a world-class destination, and it is an honor to establish roots here.' In keeping with its commitment to celebrating the local culture of the locations it serves, Hudson has developed a one-of-a-kind Plum Market for the Dallas community. Plum Market is operated under a joint venture agreement with local Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partner, Multiplex Inc., and is designed with rustic, region-specific decor for an authentic Texas atmosphere and ambiance. The bar's alcoholic beverage menu is infused with an array of Texas-inspired cocktails and fan-favorites from Austin Eastciders, Lakewood Brewing Company, Fall Creek Vineyards, and other local establishments. There are also a number of local products represented in the pre-packaged candy, snacks, and beverage options found in the restaurant's grab and go marketplace section. 'DFW Airport is always looking for innovative ways to elevate the customer experience,' said Ken Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience & Revenue Management at DFW Airport. 'Plum Market, with its dining and signature menu options, is another example of the diverse choices and thoughtful selections available to meet the needs of today's modern traveler.' Plum Market is open seven days a week, with breakfast served daily until 10 a.m.

About Hudson Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler's Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. For further information, please contact: Media Contact

Cindi Buckwalter

communications@hudsongroup.com

End of Media Release

