Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Börsengewinner mit nächster Meilensteinmeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 Ticker-Symbol: XXH 
Frankfurt
14.10.21
08:05 Uhr
2,200 Euro
-0,010
-0,45 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2021 | 15:17
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT, JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

SSH Communications Security's Interim Report July 1 - September 30, 2021, will be published on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 09.00 EET.

A conference call for media, investors and analysts will be held at 10.00 EET on the same day. The financial statement release will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Niklas Nordström.

The presentation materials (in English) will be available on the SSH Communications Security's website (www.ssh.com) after the conference call.

Time: October 21, 2021, at 10.00-11.00 EET
Place: Video call

To join the meeting, please register no later than Tuesday, October 19 at 16.00 EET by sending an email to kristian.nieminen@ssh.com. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of October 20.

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström
CFO


About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries.
We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares.

###


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.