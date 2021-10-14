Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTC: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VFO) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Fraser C. Henderson Sr., MD, as its Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Fraser C. Henderson Sr. is an exceptional neurological surgeon with extensive experience and expertise in all facets of neurosurgery and neurological science. Dr. Henderson is Director of The Metropolitan Neurosurgery Group, LLC, Chief of Neurosurgery at Luminis Health at Doctors Hospital, staff at University of Maryland Capitol Region Medical Center and Director of the Chiari Syringomyelia Foundation Greater Metropolitan Washington Chapter, where he is focused on the development of the understanding and treatment of deformity induced injury to the brainstem and spinal cord in genetic disorders of the craniocervical junction. He was recipient of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons/CNS Award for Excellence in Spine Research in 2007, and the RISES Physicians award at The Adventist Shady Grove Hospital in 2011. The inventor of 13 patents relating to disorders of the brainstem and spinal cord, Dr. Henderson has published over 100 peer reviewed articles and book chapters, and given over 190 invited lectures with a focus on craniocervical disorders, genetic disorders, cancer, radiosurgery and unusual problems of the spine.

Fraser Henderson was foreman on a cattle station in the Outback of Australia before receiving his Bachelor's and Medical degrees at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville VA. Dr. Henderson served for with the Multi-National Peace Keeping Force in Beirut, earning the Navy Commendation Medal for treatment of mass casualties following the terrorist bombing attack in Beirut, Lebanon, October1983. After completing his residency under Phanor Perot at the Medical University of South Carolina, he returned to complete his active duty obligation at the National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, MD, as Director of Spine. He was Brigade Neurosurgeon for the 4th Marine Expeditionary Brigade in Desert Shield and Desert Storm during the 1st Gulf War. He then completed a fellowship in Craniospinal surgery under Professor Alan Crockard at The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London.

Finishing his tour with the US Navy, Commander Henderson joined Georgetown University, in Washington D.C. as Director of Neurosurgery of the Craniocervical Junction and Spine. He was also Co-Director of the Lombardi Neuro-Oncology Division and Co- Director of the CyberKnife Radiosurgery Center, where he was active in advancing stereotactic radiosurgery for treatment of complex spinal tumors. He was Principal Investigator in the translational development of a radio-sensitizing drug and a drug to block the malignant invasiveness of Glioblastoma Multiform. In 2005, Dr Henderson was promoted to Professor of Neurosurgery. He serves on the Executive Boards of the Bobby Jones Chiari Syringomyelia Foundation, the Ehlers Danlos Society, The ILC and TCAPP foundations.

"For decades an autologous cell-based therapy for brain and spinal cord injuries has been the Holy Grail for neurological surgeons and their patients. It is my privilege to join the team that is shepherding this promise to clinical fruition", said Dr. Henderson.

"Dr. Henderson's 12 grant funded research studies, his neurosurgical expertise and extensive experience overlaps many of the properties of Hemostemix stem cells, including NCP's nerve growth factors and responses, NCP's secretions of neurotrophin and neuroepithelial stem cell protein, and the generation of vascular endothelial growth factors," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO. "Our team look forward to unlocking the value of NCP and BCP, in parallel to ACP, with Dr. Henderson's guidance. As well, our board of directors and management team would like to thank Dr. Pierre Leimgruber whole heartedly for his excellent counsel, direction, dedication, and collegiality," stated Smeenk.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is in compliance with new amendments adopted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to OTC Markets. Hemostemix confirms that its financial disclosure and company information is up to date and filed on SEDAR. Hemostemix has filed its application to up-list the Company's shares to the OTCQB.

Hemostemix is a publicly traded autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company developed and is commercializing its lead product ACP-01 for the treatment of CLI, PAD, Angina, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Cardiomyopathy and other conditions of ischemia. ACP-01 has been used to treat over 300 patients, and it is the subject of a randomized, placebo-controlled, double blind trial of its safety and efficacy in patients with advanced critical limb ischemia who have exhausted all other options to save their limb from amputation.

On October 21, 2019, the Company announced the results from its Phase II CLI trial abstract presentation entitled "Autologous Stem Cell Treatment for CLI Patients with No Revascularization Options: An Update of the Hemostemix ACP-01Trial with 4.5 Year Follow-up" which noted healing of ulcers and resolution of ischemic rest pain occurred in 83% of patients, with outcomes maintained for up to 4.5 years.

The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families titled: Regulating Stem Cells, In Vitro Techniques for use with Stem Cells, Production from Blood of Cells of Neural Lineage, and Automated Cell Therapy. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

For further information, please contact:

Contact: Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-Founder

TSmeenk@Hemostemix.com 905-580-4170

