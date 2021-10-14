Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Baden Resources Inc. (CSE: BDN) ("Baden" or the "Company") is pleased to report that APEX Geoscience Ltd. (APEX) mobilized a crew to the Midway Property, approximately 5 kms west of Midway, BC in late June 2021 and over the two week program, collected a total of 470 soil samples, 3 rock samples and 9 Heavy Metal Concentrate stream samples. The soils were collected from 3 grids, two extension/infill grids north of the Midway Texas prospect and Lois showing, and a third regional grid, partially completed, southwest of the main target areas.

The 2021 assay results continue to highlight two parallel north-northwest linear trends of copper (Cu) +/- gold (Au) in soils in both of the extension/infill grids at Midway. A single float rock (grab) sample with 2.31% Cu, 0.431parts per million (ppm) Au, and 14.8 ppm Ag was collected from the southern portion of the western grid. Higher-than-average gold results are scattered throughout both grids, with higher concentrations close to historic showings, near lithological contacts and structures. The highest concentration of gold in the soils was 100 parts per billion (ppb) Au. The two grids yielded a number of excellent copper in soil anomalies, with a total of 82 soil samples yielding > 100 ppm Cu (with 30 > 200 ppm Cu) up to 1,010 ppm Cu. The high Cu +/- Au in soil anomalies likely reflect skarn or structurally controlled hydrothermal Cu-Au mineralization in the area that has been documented at a number of showings.

Baden will be proceeding shortly with further work, as recommended, to include completing the regional soil grid in the southwest, continuing soil sampling up to the Ingram Creek gold in soil area, and conducting prospecting, rock sampling and mapping of the Ingram Creek gold in soil anomaly. As well, Baden will be conducting surface Horizontal Loop Electromagnetic (HLEM) and Magnetic surveys from the Texas showings up to the Ingram Creek Soil anomaly at some recce spacing to try and identify some prospective areas for follow-up exploration work including one or more of drilling and/or the more expensive but better quality Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) loop surveys or Induced Polarization (IP) surveys.

The Company and Grizzly Discoveries Inc., the owner of the Midway Property, have agreed to amend the terms of the option held by Baden with Baden now to incur $150,000 of exploration expenses by December 31, 2021.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

