Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from the second hole (TLSZ21-06) drilled at the South Zone, intersecting 8.79 g/t Au over 4.8 metres, as part of Satori's Phase II drilling campaign at the 100% owned Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba. TLSZ21-06 was the second of eight holes completed during Phase II of Satori's 2021 drilling campaign. Hole TLSZ21-06 intersected the South Zone approximately 50 metres down plunge of TLSZ21-05 (9.59 g/t Au over 11.75 metres; see news release dated October 7, 2021) (Ref. Figure 1).

TLSZ21-06 averaged 8.79 g/t Au over 4.8 metres within a broader interval averaging 5.81 g/t Au over 8.80 metres in the South Zone;

A second zone of mineralization returned 14.11 g/t over 2.75 metres, including 37.41 g/t Au over 1.00 metre;

A third mineralized zone was intersected 8.0 meters from surface averaging 4.75 g/t Au over 3.00 metres; and

The South Zone remains open at depth, down plunge.

The South Zone mineralization strikes east-west with a sub-vertical dip and a steep plunge to the west similar to the plunging high grade system identified earlier this year at the Main Zone, approximately 200 metres to the northwest.





Figure 1 South Zone Long Section showing grade distribution and location of Holes TLSZ21-05 and TLSZ21-06

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/99666_e851a5b534b1bb0d_001full.jpg.

Results of TLSZ21-06 at the South Zone are summarized together with TLSZ21-05 in Table 1.0

Table 1.0 - Significant Results - South Zone

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Interval (m)(1) Au (g/t) TLSZ21-06 8.00 12.75 4.75 3.00 Including 9.00 10.00 1.00 8.57 And 159.75 162.50 2.75 14.11 Including 159.75 160.75 1.00 37.41 And 227.00 235.80 8.80 5.81 Including 231.00 235.80 4.80 8.79 TLSZ21-05(2) 190.30 218.10 27.80 4.76 Including 194.00 210.75 16.75 7.48 198.00 209.75 11.75 9.59 Including 198.00 200.00 2.00 24.23 and 206.46 209.75 3.29 13.05

(1)Interval is measured down hole and does not reflect true width.

There is insufficient information to estimate true width at this time.

(2) Previously reported.

Jennifer Boyle, Chief Executive Officer commented, "These latest results at the South Zone confirm the Company's position that the current resource is under-drilled, and Tartan Lake offers unrealized discovery potential. Tartan Lake is located in one of Canada's most prolific mining districts and is accessible by road on a year round basis. Over the past 15 months our team identified, tested, and demonstrated the potential to expand the mineral resources at both the Main and South Zone targets, at depth. Drilling earlier this year extended the down plunge extent of the Main Zone mineralization by over 200 meters. The goals for the 2021 drilling program are to re-interpret the structural controls of mineralization at Tartan Lake, and begin to define and expand the high grade ore shoots at the Main and South Zones, both of which remain open at depth. We are now seeing similar results at the South Zone, with our initial holes extending the previously defined limits of the mineralization over 100 meters along plunge. Six of the seven holes completed to date intersected anomalous mineralization and we are very encouraged by the results returned."

FIELD PROGRAM UPDATE

Field crews are currently mapping lakeshore exposure at several prospective target areas elsewhere on the property. The dry summer conditions lowered the water table, exposing extensive outcrop at many locations that may not have been exposed in the past.

SAMPLING, QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

All diamond drill holes are NQ diameter (47.6 mm). Drill core is delivered to a secure logging facility at site where it is photographed, logged for geotechnical and geological data and marked up for splitting. Most samples are collected on 1.0 metre intervals, honouring litho-structural contacts with a minimum sample length of 0.3 metres and a maximum sample length of 1.5 metres. All logging, sampling and splitting is performed under the supervision of the P.Geo. managing the drill program. After logging and sample mark up, the core is split with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining half stored at site for future reference. Certified Reference Materials and Blanks are inserted into the sample stream at a rate of one blank and one certified standard for every twenty samples.

Samples are shipped in sealed containers to TSL Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analyses. All samples are analyzed for gold using a 30 gram lead collection fire assay fusion with an atomic adsorption finish. In addition, certain selected samples are assayed using a 36 element multi-acid ICP-ES analysis method. Samples corresponding with any observed visible gold during logging are flagged for Metallic Screen analysis, as are any samples assaying greater than 5.0 g/t Au. All Quality Control results, including the laboratory's own control samples, are evaluated before public release.

Wes Hanson P.Geo., Director of Satori, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: BUD)

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba. Satori also holds a 100% interest in the New Delhi Project, an advanced polymetallic gold project in the Sudbury Mining District, Ontario.

The Tartan Lake Project (2,670 Ha.) is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and includes the Tartan Lake Mine (1986-1989); which produced 36,000 ounces of gold from 250,000 tonnes of ore feed. Remaining infrastructure includes: all season access road, grid connected power supply, mill, mechanical, warehouse and office buildings, tailing impoundment and a 2,100 metre decline and developed underground mining galleries to a depth of 300 metres from surface. Gold mineralization is associated with anastomosing quartz-carbonate veins hosted in east-west striking, steeply dipping shear zones up to 30 metres in width. The veins vary from several centimetres to several metres in width and gold grades vary from 1.0 to +100 g/t. Mineralization at the mine is currently drill limited and open at depth.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 904-2714

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

Mr. Pete Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 930-7711

pjs@extramedium.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99666