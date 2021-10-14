Doo Prime: S2 DooTrader Charity Cup Is On, USD150,000 Prize Pool Up For Grabs

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all traders to take part in season 2 of the DooTrader Charity Cup Global Trading Competition. Doo Prime is proud to announce the return of its global trading competition, and invite top traders around the world to participate as registrations are officially open. This is a global trading event not to be missed. Not only do people get to showcase your trading expertise and stand a chance to take home cash prizes, but they would also be contributing to a good cause.

2021 has been a turbulent year, with the prolonged ongoing pandemic, rising inflation, swings in the market, and so forth. Were users able to navigate through all that and prove themselves as a skilled top trader?

The S2 DooTrader Charity Cup Global Trading Competition features an upgraded contest package: it now offers 6 global trading products as well as 10,000 investment hotspots in 1 contest - all of which will enable traders to allocate their funds flexibly, and maximize investment benefits.

In addition, the competition will be divided into two stages (Round 1 and Round 2) and the Grand Final, where participants can compete in either the Classic or Master groups.

This trading competition also continues the charity concept of the first season. For every trade made by the contestants, Doo Prime will donate USD0.1 to support the education of poor children around the world. We are convinced that knowledge can change destinies - so let us bring hope to the next generation with DooTrader.

Exciting Prizes And Awards Await.

Returning after overwhelming support from the contestants in 2020, this year's event features exciting revamps. In this season, winners in each round and the grand final will take home a total prize money of USD150,000.

More details can be found on our official DooTrader.com contest website.

The first round of the competition will start on 18 October 2021 at 00:00 UTC and we look forward to seeing you an ultimate DooTrader.

For more details, please refer to the contest event page at DooTrader.com.

