Nasdaq Riga: FCMC accepts for further evaluation AS Rigas kugu buvetava takeover bid

Financial and Capital Market Commission on 12.10.2021. has received an application from Irina Melnika for a permit to express AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (registration No. 40003045892, legal address: Gales Street 2, Riga, LV-1015) mandatory takeover bid of shares in accordance with Section 66, Paragraph four, Clause 1 of the Financial Instruments Market Law. 1. Information about the offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (Target company): Irina Melnika has acquired the voting rights arising from the shares of the Target Company on the basis of the indirect participation, which constitute 49.8556% of the total number of voting shares of the Target Company, including voting rights arising from 5 819 194 shares of the Target Company owned by AS "Remars-Riga" (registration No. 40003197429, legal address - Gales Street 2, Riga, LV-1015), which constitute 49.8556% of the total number of voting shares of the Target Company. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: EUR 0,027. 3. Term of takeover bid: Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting on the next working day when Offerer will publish official announcement in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Service +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.