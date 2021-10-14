UK Mortgages Ltd - Dividend Declaration - Correction
PR Newswire
London, October 13
14 October 2021
UK Mortgages Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)
An error has been identified on the Dividend Announcement which was released on 13 October. The dividend is payable in respect of the first interim period.
Re: Dividend Announcement - Correction
The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the first interim period as follows:
Ex Dividend Date21 October 2021
Record Date22 October 2021
Payment Date5 November 2021
Dividend per Share1.125 pence (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
UK Mortgages Limited:
sales@twentyfouram.com