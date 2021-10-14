Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) ("Intellabridge") is pleased to share an update on its Kash product progress, business developments and release of its latest corporate presentation.

Following the successful launch of Kash, with more than 32,000 customers and record customer growth rates, the Company is pleased to announce the release of Version 1.3 which includes feature enhancements and integration with Terra Station wallet, Terraform Labs' official web extension wallet and the most widely adopted wallet in the Terra ecosystem. The Terra Station integration makes it easy for customers holding assets on Terra Station to move assets into Kash at the click of a few buttons. "With several billion dollars worth of Terra assets on Terra Station, this integration is an important part of our continued strategy to build bridges and open gateways for customers to more easily deposit assets into Kash" explains Intellabridge CEO John Eagleton.

The Company continues to further build out it's product with the goal to create a hybrid banking platform which merges the best of decentralized financial solutions and the best of traditional neo-banking services, with fully integrated fiat bank accounts, debit cards, and a simple user experience. The Company is rolling out the integrated neo-banking solution and fiat-to-stablecoin onramps, on a country-by-country basis, over the next weeks and months. More country specific information will be announced as those markets are fully operational. Future versions of the product will give users even more flexibility in managing their own finances with hybrid spending, savings and investment solutions and the ability to easily move assets between fiat and stablecoin markets.

Kash is a hybrid digital bank aiming to provide customers with new financial opportunities powered by blockchain. It provides customers with financial solutions that include checking, savings, and investments as its core modules, and advanced technologies that enable real-time transactions, improved accessibility, and lower fees compared to traditional financial products. The Savings account is based on stablecoin currencies leveraging new DeFi money markets to provide a simple and secure way to save in US dollars and earn high-yield interest at a stable rate using Terra's blockchain technology.

Intellabridge is releasing its latest corporate presentation reflecting market, product and strategic updates. The presentation is available on the Company website www.intellabridge.com

To sign up for the Kash visit app.kash.io.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTCQB: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a digital bank based on blockchain technologies that provides retail and institutional investors with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete transparency and control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash product features DeFi interest-bearing savings accounts, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto on-ramps, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity investing, and other DeFi banking services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay in a growing number of markets globally.

The Kash platform is available on web and mobile at www.kash.io. For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

"Maria Eagleton"

Maria Eagleton, COO

To contact Intellabridge:

Website: intellabridge.com

Phone: +1-303-800-5333

Email: maria@intellabridge.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99678