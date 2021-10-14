Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Börsengewinner mit nächster Meilensteinmeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
12.10.21
14:04 Uhr
1,060 Euro
+0,010
+0,95 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0501,11017:37
1,0701,09017:39
PR Newswire
14.10.2021 | 16:40
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 14

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

14 October 2021

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 12 October 2021 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, a Director, of 168 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 11 October 2021 at a price of £0.891 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 22 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries
Seema Kamboj
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7583 675724

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Ryan Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name FirstGroup plc
b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.891


£0.00		168


22
d) Partnership Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Matching Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price

168

£149.69



22

£0.00
e) Date of the transaction 11 October 2021
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.