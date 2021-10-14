Investor Update for Visium Technologies, Inc.

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:VISM), the company that enables you to See-Your-Data and provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, predictive insights, and rapid root-cause analysis technology, today released the next Investor Update Letter from the Company:

Dear Shareholders,

We are now three months into a new fiscal year, and I wanted to take this opportunity to discuss several important corporate developments with you.

FUNDING

First, I am happy to report that in the last 45 days we have raised $1.5 million from a strategic investor. The funding came from the sale of common stock under our S-3 registration.

With this latest investment, we are now rapidly accelerating our corporate growth strategy. This includes hiring additional sales, marketing, and software development resources necessary to capitalize on the timing and competitive advantages that we have with our TruContextTM platform.

TruContext allows companies to radically simplify security operations by delivering data to analysts that is presented in an already understandable way, which allows them to see their data with its natural relationships made intuitive and obvious - put the information in its TruContext.

Analysts can then immediately focus on analysis and the mission of securing the enterprise. TruContext frees up human capital from the days, weeks, or more which is typically spent on manipulating and preparing data for analysis. No more spending most of an analyst's time trying to make sense of raw data joining the dots between the thousands of daily logs and alerts, many of which are false positives, before even getting to the task of solving problems.

IMPROVED WEBSITE

We are launching on the evening of October 14th an improved website which includes richer content and information regarding our capabilities, and more importantly, focuses on the results that our customers will achieve with our products and services. Partner and Customer portals will be added, along with training and user reference material. Look for ongoing addition of content to the website in the coming days.

PATENT APPLICATION

Visium is in the process of applying for a provisional patent related to many of the enhancements in automation, machine learning, seamlessly building intuitive models from raw data, and functionality of TruContext.

PARTNERSHIPS

We will be announcing additional reseller and technology partnerships in the coming weeks. We have already partnered with world-class companies like Splunk, Datadog, and Tenable, among others, and we view these partnerships as critical to our success as we go to market. Our sales team continues to work with high-level companies to finalize sales, including OEM contracts. Additional partnerships are on the way. In addition, we continue to work closely with MITRE Corporation to closely integrate with the MITRE Att&ck framework, among other things. MITRE has also amended the existing license agreement to extend the milestone dates in the agreement for an additional 12 months.

In closing, on behalf of myself and the incredibly talented Visium team, we appreciate the loyalty and enthusiasm being displayed by our shareholders. We hope to deliver more good news in the very near future.

Respectfully,

Mark Lucky

Chairman and CEO

Visium Technologies, Inc.

About MITRE

For a half century, MITRE has worked as a strategic partner to federal agencies to solve hard problems in cybersecurity. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

CONTACT:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

info@visiumtechnologies.com

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

