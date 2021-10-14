Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV: BGF) (Champs D'Or en Beauce), ("BGF"): In order to protect the environment and the rights of private property owners, the company is issuing a formal notice that it will not tolerate trespassing gold prospectors or any illegal mining activities on claims owned by the company.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields said, "I can relate to the passion prospectors have for gold but you just can't prospect or work on claims that don't belong to you." Mr. Levasseur added: "All our exploration work is done with the upmost respect to the environment and to private property therefore we cannot tolerate any illegal activities on our claims. You will be exposing yourself to civil lawsuits under the Civil Code, applicable regulations and even criminal prosecutions."

Social media has popularized the historical fact that gold can be found throughout southern Quebec in many brooks, rivers and in glacial till deposits. This has attracted an increasing number of prospectors. BGF is the largest holder of claims in the region covering numerous historical placer gold deposits. The claim gives the holder an exclusive right to search for mineral substances. A claim holder requires written consent from private property owners prior to mineral exploration work.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company's flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz to 71oz). The intent of Beauce Gold Fields is to trace the placer gold workings back to the bedrock source and uncover economic bedrock gold mineralization.

Comprising 152 contiguous claims and 7 real estate lots, the project area contains a six-kilometer long placer gold channel consisting of unconsolidated gold-bearing auriferous units of a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite.

The Company has identified a major Fault Line in bedrock that coincides with geophysical findings of an interpreted fault structure across the property, referred to herein as the AMT Shear. Evidence suggests the erosion of the AMT Fault or related splay fractures as a probable source of the historical placer gold channel, and has conducted bedrock sampling and geophysics outside the expression of the placer gold channel. This is the target of the current drill program.

