Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon Hosts Office Opening Ceremony

Guardsquare, the mobile application security platform, today marked the official grand opening of the company's new German office located in Munich, expanding European business operations beyond Belgium and the company's global R&D footprint.

To celebrate the office opening, Guardsquare hosted Minister-President of Flanders, Jan Jambon, and Claire Tillekaerts, CEO of Flanders Investment and Trade (FIT) at the event.

"Opening our office in Munich is an incredible milestone that is the result of our rapid growth as well as our commitment to providing the most robust and innovative mobile app security testing and protection solutions on the market through this additional R&D presence," said Roel Caers, CEO at Guardsquare. "We're honored to continue to grow our international presence and excited to join Munich's emerging technology ecosystem."

Guardsquare is expecting the Munich office to grow by 140% through 2022. With headquarters in Leuven, Belgium and additional offices in the United States and Canada, located in Boston, Massachusetts and Ottawa, Canada, the company's expansion and increased focus on R&D efforts is paramount.

The new office opening comes on the heels of the company's recent launch of AppSweep, Guardsquare's mobile app security testing tool purpose-built for developers. The majority of the development work for AppSweep is being done out of the Munich office.

For more information about the Munich office opening and to learn more about career opportunities with Guardsquare and open positions, please visit: https://www.guardsquare.com/careers.

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market. Built on the open source ProGuard technology, Guardsquare's software integrates seamlessly across the development cycle. From app security testing to code hardening to real-time visibility into the threat landscape, Guardsquare solutions provide enhanced mobile application security from early in the development process through publication. More than 700 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications against reverse engineering and tampering.

