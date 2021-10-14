Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company") announces the Company is participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference hosted live and virtually on October 15, 2021. Dr. Jonathan Gluckman (CEO) will speak during the Conference's Virtual Track on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. EST.

A link to Dr. Gluckman's pre-recorded presentation is now available on Sixth Wave's Website at https://www.sixthwave.com.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City is the premier North American gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors held during a 2-Day Hybrid Event on October 14-15. The event will feature an interactive forum of live and On-Demand presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Event registration is available at https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/october-2021.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity cannabinoid purification system and IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPs) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop, and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: https://www.sixthwave.com/.

