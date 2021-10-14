The Company sets sight on accelerated public listing

MOBIUS.energy Corporation (MOBIUS) today secures a $50 million investment commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the $3.4 billion, Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. MOBIUS will use the funds to scale up battery module production to support electric aircraft customers through a subscription model including maintenance and salvage services.

GEM will provide MOBIUS with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $50 million for a 36-month term following a public listing, which will allow MOBIUS to draw down funds by issuing shares of common stock to GEM. MOBIUS will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdowns under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. MOBIUS has issued warrants to GEM, exercisable upon public listing, to purchase up to 3% of the common stock of the company. With certainty of the investment upon listing, MOBIUS has begun to lay the foundation for becoming a public company via SPAC merger or a traditional IPO process.

"This agreement will accelerate the commercialization of our cutting-edge battery module with industry leading performance providing both high energy density and high power. We plan to demonstrate that our battery module can enable the first ever full range flight with full payload of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (VTOL), a necessary step for certification and commercial deployment. This demonstration flight will be a critical milestone in our path toward public listing," stated Mr. Eugene Choi, MOBIUS' Chief Executive Officer.

This announcement occurs as the company prepares the first module delivery to customers developing hybrid electric conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) aircraft and all electric VTOL aircraft. MOBIUS will focus on achieving aviation certification in 2022 and scale up production in 2023. MOBIUS' standard product Husky 2P45e can power many different types of electric aircrafts: all electric, hybrid electric, VTOL, CTOL, and others. Standardization is the key to establish safe and efficient operation of electric aircrafts as well as cost efficient re-use and recycling of used batteries. MOBIUS is committed to work with suppliers, partners, and customers for standardization of electric propulsion system to create a sustainable circular economy.

MOBIUS has developed a safe, high-power, and energy-dense battery module optimized for electric aircrafts. MOBIUS' battery has market leading high discharge rate that provides the power boost during the take-off and landing. Its high charge rate enables fast charging. Its streamlined design facilitates easy maintenance, on-site swapping, and cost-effective re-use and recycling. MOBIUS will deliver its modules through a subscription model, including maintenance and salvage services. Repurposing its modules for second life in the stationary market and providing end-of-life recycling will create a sustainable circular economy. For more information: https://www.mobius.energy

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 480 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments. For more information: http://www.gemny.com

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MOBIUS and its respective businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity; no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed

