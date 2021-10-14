The situation in the energy markets is tense. Following national pushes for action, the European Commission has now announced its set of recommendations to combat rocketing energy prices.Renewable energy could stabilize the currently volatile electricity markets and also protect against enormous price fluctuations in the future. This is the assessment of the European Commission in response to the persistently high energy prices worldwide. For several weeks now, the view of rising prices on gas and electricity markets has become increasingly worrying. On October 13, Czech utility Bohemia Energy, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...