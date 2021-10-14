Central Virginia's Largest Private Cardiology Group Selects HealthSnap to Enhance Remote Patient Monitoring Capabilities

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists Will Leverage New Virtual Care Capabilities to Improve Chronic Condition Care Management and Overall Patient Experience

RICHMOND, VA and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS), a 39-doctor cardiology practice in Richmond, Virginia, has selected HealthSnap, a leading Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform, to provide a new chronic condition management experience for its patients. By using HealthSnap, VCS will also look to reduce patient readmissions and improve the overall functionality of its virtual care offering that includes telehealth and remote monitoring.

VCS is the cardiovascular group of choice for primary care physicians, internal medicine providers and patients from Southside Virginia to the Eastern Shore. VCS is dedicated to providing the best care possible for patients with heart disease, vascular disease or heart rhythm problems. The group diagnoses and treats heart attacks, stroke, and peripheral artery disease by utilizing the most advanced technology available in a personal and compassionate manner.

"Nearly one in three American adults have hypertension or cardiovascular issues and need more personalized treatment including lifestyle modifications or prescribed medication to manage their levels," said Dean Caven, president of VCS. "HealthSnap's leading remoting patient monitoring capabilities will enable our physicians to be more proactive in the care they provide, and their chronic disease-agnostic remote patient monitoring will be an important part of our overall virtual care strategy."

"We are excited to work with VCS as they look to deploy our RPM capabilities to their patient population. Virtual care is something patients have now come to expect, and VCS has proven to be a leader in this regard in their dedication to providing the best care possible for patients with heart disease both in-person and virtually," said Co-Founder & CEO Samson Magid.

HealthSnap is an integrated Virtual Care Platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, automated RPM billing, population analytics - and so much more, HealthSnap is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely.

About VCS

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is the largest, private cardiology practice in centralVirginia. VCS physicians have a reputation for being the best, most respected, cardiologists in the state with 39 board-certified cardiologists in eight offices conveniently located around Richmond. VCS physicians are affiliated with either HCA Virginia or Bon Secours facilities in the Richmond area. Physicians of VCS are board-certified and Fellows of the American College of Cardiology. Many also have additional sub-specialty training in cardiovascular intervention, carotid stenting, CT angiography, electrophysiology, and peripheral vascular disease.

About HealthSnap

