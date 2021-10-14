Kelsie Biotech: SUM, Superior Uptake Method, Launches First THC-V Product Line in Colorado

SUM Microdose CURB and SUM Microdose CONTROL Bring THCV to CO

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / SUM, Superior Uptake Method, is a unique, fast acting, sugar-free, method to consume cannabis sold in Colorado dispensaries. Its SUM Microdose line of sublingual tablets dissolve under the tongue, bypassing the stomach and letting the cannabinoids avoid the slow and inhospitable journey of being metabolized through the GI tract. Absorbing through capillaries under the tongue not only greatly speeds up the process, it also means more cannabinoids get absorbed into the system. This high bioavailability makes SUM's patented products unique in the Colorado market. In fact, according to BDSA, SUM Microdose is the #1 sublingual brand in Colorado -- which includes all tinctures.

Building off this success, today the brand launches SUM Microdose CURB and SUM Microdose CONTROL - containing 5 milligrams of cannabinoids including the rare cannabinoid THC-V. These two revolutionary formulas have been pioneered by SUM and are backed by science. Studies have shown THC-V to sustain blood sugar levels, along with being researched as a supplement to help combat hunger and aid in weight loss.

SUM Microdose CURB has 2.5 milligrams of THC-V and 2.5 mg CBD. This formula may help consumers curb their food cravings, reinforcing a healthy lifestyle and supporting a positive mindset surrounding food.

SUM Microdose CONTROL contains 2.5 milligrams of THC-V and 2.5 milligrams of THC. THC-V has been shown to help sustain blood sugar levels to give you natural, readily available energy throughout your day while combating hunger. Combined with a microdose of THC to assist with vasodilation, SUM CONTROL adds a baseline of functional THC-V to a productive day.

"We heard a chorus of requests to add a THC-V centric line," notes Ben Kaanta, CEO. "We're now able to provide consumers an alternative to sugary gummies and other less effective methods."

"After trying different diet supplements with no luck, I thought I would never make it out of the holiday season without gaining weight," says Meredith Hollingsworth, Director of SUM Colorado Retails sales. "SUM CURB gives me a confidence I've never had with any other product."

The SUM experience is unlike anything people have tried, with a smooth onset in the first 3-5 minutes with full effect within 10 minutes. Consumers may feel a decreased appetite and maintain healthy blood sugar levels within minutes of taking SUM Microdose CURB or SUM Microdose CONTROL.

