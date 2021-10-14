Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.10.2021
PR Newswire
14.10.2021 | 20:58
DISREGARD RELEASE: Colexion

PR Newswire

NEW DELHI and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 13, 2021

We are advised by the Colexion NFT platform and from law enforcement professionals that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Bollywood Star Sunil Shetty Invests in NFT Platform, Colexion, issued Oct. 13, 2021 over PR Newswire. All Journalists and media outlets are advised by law professionals to disregard the current release and related content and remove it from their platforms if they've already published.

