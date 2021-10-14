- (PLX AI) - Draegerwerk outlook confirmed.
- • Q3 sales EUR 770 million
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 48 million
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 8-11%, FY revenue decline 2-6%
- • Says sales and earnings were significantly below the strong prior-year figures due to lower sales in connection with the coronavirus pandemic and the lower gross profit margin of around 46.9 percent
- • Order intake in the third quarter of around 760 million euros developed well ahead of the typically seasonally strong fourth quarter
- • However, material shortages for electronic components have increased the risk in the supply chain
