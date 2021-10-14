How 787 Coffee Continues To Grow And Provide More People With Their "Farm To Cup" Coffee Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / 787 Coffee is a unique farm to cup coffee experience that offers the freshest cup of coffee in New York City and Puerto Rico. Unlike other coffee businesses, 787 Coffee directly sources their coffee. Most coffee shops in the United States get their coffee from a roaster or distributor that provides coffee from other countries, primarily Colombia or Brazil. In contrast, the owners of 787 Coffee own their own farm in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, where they grow, process, and roast their own coffee beans.

Unlike other coffee shops, 787 Coffee provides much more than a fresh cup of coffee. They focus on human interactions and creating memorable experiences. The owners at 787 Coffee view coffee as a business that relates to humans. Hence, they look to impact and give energy to many humans on a daily basis. Their business mission is to make memories with the people they interact with and treat both humans and the planet with dignity and respect.

CEO of 787 Coffee Brandon Peña manages a team in Maricao and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with three coffee shops ready to be opened and a coffee farm in full production and continuing to expand. They also have five open coffee shops in New York City, as well as two more under construction. Brandon has been passionate about business and coffee for years and he is now able to do what he loves, while impacting the communities around their coffee shops.

"I started 787 Coffee because of my love for coffee and as a test to see if what I did for other businesses would actually work for me. After 7 years of being in the industry, it's now about the people that I work with. Going to the farm in Puerto Rico is one of my favorite things to do. Humble, hard working, loving people that depend on our success to provide for their family. I have no option but to make 787 Coffee the next best thing," shares Brandon .

Despite losing 97% of their coffee as a result of Hurricane Maria hitting Puerto Rico in 2017 and the other obstacles faced with Covid-19 in 2020, 787 Coffee is still going strong. Their coffee trees are happy and producing more specialty coffee than ever. The business is continuing to grow, adding more shops and changing the world, one coffee cup at a time. Currently, they plan to end the year with 15 coffee shops in NYC and 2 in Puerto Rico, with a goal of 100 total shops in the next 2-3 years.

Explore the unique coffee experience at 787 Coffee by following them on Instagram here . You can learn more about the business, find a location, and even get 787 Coffee for your home through their website .

