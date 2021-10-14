Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on new appointments to support the Company's advancing manufacturing and commercial initiatives including the appointment of Josh Bald, CPA as Glow's dedicated CFO.

As with many industries, Glow's setup of manufacturing and production related operations have been delayed due to supply shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company now anticipates that these delays are coming to an end and in turn has accelerated the expansion of its product development and manufacturing team with the appointment of Brian Dymond as Director of Manufacturing and Petro Czupiel, Ph.D as Lead Product Development Scientist.

"We are thrilled to welcome Petro and Brian to the team, and confident in their leadership and contributions to the advancement of our disruptive product lines," said W. Clark Kent, CEO of Glow LifeTech Corp.

Petro Czupiel, Ph.D

Lead Product Development Scientist

Petro obtained his Ph.D from University of Toronto at the Department of Chemical Engineering in collaboration with the Institute of Biomaterials and Biomedical Engineering. Petro has worked on and published scientific articles related to various microemulsion and nanoemulsion components and systems during his graduate studies. Petro has a breadth of formulation science experience, developing nanoemulsions of nutraceuticals and nutrient compounds. He was formerly a formulation scientist at a top 5 Canadian cannabis extraction company and advanced product formulations from concept to product, including stability programs, taste, testing, validation, and scale-up of production processes. Petro led the design of rapid-acting cannabis beverages, water-soluble cannabis extracts, advanced edibles, and topical creams. He was formerly the Chief Science Officer at Next Remedies located in Toronto. Petro's experience and expertise in formulation will be of tremendous value to executing Glow's product development strategy.

Brian Dymond

Director of Manufacturing

Mr. Dymond has over 20 years of facility engineering experience with international Pharmaceutical companies, formerly working with Apotex Inc.1, Canada's largest generic drug manufacturer2. Brian now specializes in technical and manufacturing consulting within the pharma, food and cannabis industries. Brian has decades of experience in full-scale capital expansions and leasehold improvement projects, including leading a green field expansion of a $26M CAD antibiotic production facility, managing the conceptual design to the validation and commencement of commercial operations. Brian has consulted numerous cannabis facilities on EU-GMP regulations and proper facility design, most recently at Northern Green Canada Inc.3. Brian has a degree in engineering and a secondary degree in business management. Brian has also managed many organizational improvement projects to support cost effectiveness, sustainability and process optimization. Brian has previously worked for global companies such as the french multinational firm, Sanofi Pasteur, where he managed a $45 million expansion of the Pertussis vaccine production facility.4 Brain currently leads Glow's technical build-out and manages its full-scale capital expansions and leasehold improvement projects. Brian primarily focuses on process optimization, cost effectiveness and sustainability for Glow's manufacturing, facilities and operations.

Glow Appoints Josh Bald as Dedicated CFO

Josh Bald, CPA

CFO

Josh has held senior accounting positions at Ernst and Young5, in the audit assurance sector. Prior to his leadership roles at EY, he obtained an Honours Business Administration degree from Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University, and further to that obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Josh has international public company and capital markets experience having worked with multiple issuers, and leading financial strategy, growth and corporate compliance which will be a key addition to Glow.

Chris Hopkins has been the CFO of Glow from its inception in 2018, and the Company gives thanks to Chris as a crucial person in the efforts to advance Glow in early stages and oversee its public listing. Chris will continue to advise the Company on strategic initiatives.

Glow LifeTech Management and Directors

W. Clark Kent

CEO & Director

Mr. Kent is a capital markets professional with extensive experience leading corporate development and finance initiatives in the natural resources, technology and life science sectors. For over a decade he has advised emerging companies on strategic planning, finance and recruitment in the North American and international marketplace.

Tom Glawdel, Ph.D

COO

Tom obtained a Ph.D in Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering from Waterloo in 2012. Mr. Glawdel has 10 years of experience leading high-performing research and development teams in biotechnology and medical technology and is acting Chief Scientific Officer for Relay Medical. He has in-depth knowledge in medical diagnostic development, microfluidics, nanomaterials and a broad experience in building early stage technologies. Previously, he was the director of Product Development and Engineering for a start-up medical device company, 3RCardio, and was Assistant Director of R&D for Xagenic managing cross-functional teams developing a cutting edge molecular diagnostic product. Mr. Glawdel has extensive experience working in a regulated environment developing products requiring Health Canada and FDA approval processes. Tom provides a wide range of valuable skills to Glow and currently leads the operations and technical development projects within the Company.

Rob Carducci

CCO & Director

Mr. Carducci formerly worked at Nestle6 and Kraft Foods7, leading several global brands and their commercial strategy. Most recently Rob served as Marketing Director for the largest cannabis information website in the world, Leafly.com8, which sees roughly 120 million annual website visitors9. Mr. Carducci graduated with an HBA at Ivey Business School in 2009 and is a seasoned marketing executive with over a decade of leadership experience building iconic global brands including Delissio, Drumstick, Smarties and KitKat. As CCO, Roberto is responsible for building Glow's commercialization strategy and infrastructure to drive market adoption for its technology and product portfolio across North America. Robert provides strategic leadership for defining the commercial path to growth and profitability, and leads the Company's marketing, sales & business development strategy.

Chris Irwin

Board Member

Chris practices securities and corporate law and has been the President of Irwin Professional Corporation since August, 2006. He advises a number of public companies on a variety of issues including continuous disclosure and regulatory issues, reverse-takeover transactions, initial public offerings and takeover bids. Mr. Irwin also advises boards of directors, including independent committees. Mr. Irwin is a director and/or officer of several public companies and has served as a member of the independent committees for both Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. and Seafield Resources. Mr. Irwin obtained an LL.M. from Osgoode Hall Law School in 2009, a LL.B. from the University of New Brunswick in 1994 and a B.A. from Bishop's University in 1990.

Greg Falck

Board Member

Greg has a diverse leadership background within both the military and private sector. He served nine years as an Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, including two years as a platoon commander in the Canadian Special Operations Regiment responsible for support of the unit's equipment during all foreign and domestic activities. He also led the development and procurement of a variety of leading-edge military equipment alongside special forces operators, technicians, and industry experts. As head of research and development at Aluula Composites Ltd, Greg and his multidisciplinary team of chemists, engineers, and technologists developed a novel lightweight and ultra high strength composite polymer fabric for commercialization. Their first composite fabric on the market won the ISPO Textrends 2020 Best Product award. Greg graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a Bachelor of Engineering Science in 2009.

Medhanie Tekeste

Board Member

Mr. Tekeste is currently the CIO of Apotex10, Canada's largest generic drug manufacturer. Medhanie has over 20 years of information systems experience including many years of broad based management expertise in systems development, implementation and support. He is experienced in strategically and cost-effectively utilizing technology to achieve corporate goals. He has extensive global experience in service delivery in the pharmaceutical industry including Quality, Manufacturing and R&D processes. Medhanie also has considerable experience in laboratory quality assurance testing and computer systems validation. Mr. Tekeste graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry in 1987. Later he graduated Pharmaceutical Technology at Seneca College 1998. Lastly, he obtained a diploma in Information Technology from DeVry Technology Institute in 1994. Medhanie advises and oversees key strategic growth opportunities at Glow, and will continue to be a key asset to the Company.

James Van Staveren

Corporate Development

Mr. Van Staveren graduated from Western University in 2014 and has several years of experience in marketing and corporate finance in public company environments. James manages investor relations and supports corporate development initiatives for Glow.

For the full bio's of management, please visit the company's website: www.glowlifetech.com

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 options to purchase Common Shares of the Company at $0.25 and expiring five years from the date of grant, to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company.

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

