Savage Enterprises Launches Chronix, a Sub-Brand of Savage's Award-Winning Brand Delta Extrax

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Prominent e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") (www.SavageEnterprises.com) is excited to announce the launch of Chronix, a new sub-brand of Savage's industry-leading, award-winning flagship brand, Delta Extrax. The Chronix product catalog initially features hemp-derived, flavored delta-9-THC gummies, two strains of disposable vapes, and two strains of vaping cartridges. The Chronix products are currently available for sale through distributors nationwide and at www.DeltaExtrax.com.

The Chronix hemp-derived delta-9-THC gummies are green apple-flavored and contain 10 pieces per bag, with each gummy containing 10 mg of delta-9-THC. The Chronix delta-9-THC gummies are available for purchase in packs of five at a MSRP of $15.99.

The two-gram disposable vapes are available in two strains: Blue Train Wreck and Strawberry Cough, and introduce the "Trinity Collection": a proprietary combination of delta-8-THC, delta-10-THC and THC-O, popular cannabinoids that have been high-yielding for the Delta Extrax brand. The Chronix disposable vapes are available for purchase individually at a MSRP of $44.99, or in a pack of 10 vapes at a MSRP of $449.

Chronix's two new cartridges also highlight two different strains: Pie Hoe and Super Silver Haze, and also include the Trinity Collection proprietary blend.

Regarding the launch of Chronix, Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, stated, "We're incredibly excited to announce Chronix to our national distributors and retail customers. There was a lot of time and energy that went into developing the Chronix brand, as we truly wanted to introduce something innovative, but also premium quality. We believe that Chronix is a tremendous opportunity for distributors nationwide and we can't wait to show you what's next for Chronix and Delta Extrax."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, expanded, "This is a big day for the Delta Extrax brand, as we continue to grow and expand its potential with new, creative endeavors like Chronix. We have confidence that this launch will be one of our best yet and we're truly thrilled to be able to offer Chronix to our nationwide distributors and retail customers."

About Savage Enterprises Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship Delta Extrax brand and Chronix sub-brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V and THC-P products. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises, Premier Greens LLC, and MKRC Holdings, LLC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

CONTACT:

Savage Enterprises

Attn: Brittany Warner

Phone: 714-612-1091

Email: Bwarner@savageenterprises.com

Website: www.SavageEnterprises.com

SOURCE: Savage Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668245/Savage-Enterprises-Launches-Chronix-a-Sub-Brand-of-Savages-Award-Winning-Brand-Delta-Extrax