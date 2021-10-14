Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - David Rowe (the "Acquirer"), a director and officer of Sixty Six Capital Inc. (CSE: SIX) (the "Issuer"), announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that, on October 13, 2021, he acquired an aggregate of 3,602,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Issuer at a price of $0.10 per Common Share.

Following the acquisition of the Common Shares, which together with the Acquirer's existing holdings of 50,283,784 Common Shares, the Acquirer will own directly 53,885,784 Common Shares. In addition, the Acquirer holds 5,060,000 stock options. All combined, the Acquirer will own directly, an aggregate of 53,885,784 Common Shares and 5,060,000 stock options, which assuming the exercise of the options, represents approximately 43.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror has a long-term view of the investment and may, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, from time to time, on an individual or joint basis, increase or dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

