Caseco inc: Caseco Improves Their Eco-Friendly Lineup With Stylish & Functional iPhone 13 Cases

Caseco takes their winning formula for phone cases and makes it better for your iPhone 13

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Caseco is known for creating durable and eco-friendly phone cases that cater to every style and personality. Their drive to protect the planet, passion for the trendiest fashion, and openness to customer feedback allow them to come up with even better sustainable tech accessories every year. What they are doing with their lineup of iPhone 13 phone cases is no exception to this pursuit.

These are what sets Caseco apart from the rest:

Sustainability. Caseco understands that we have to put the planet first. That's why their cases are made with recyclable materials and use sustainable packaging.

Caseco understands that we have to put the planet first. That's why their cases are made with recyclable materials and use sustainable packaging. Proven Protection. From their years of experience, their cases have evolved to offer tested and rated all-around drop protection without adding extra bulk.

From their years of experience, their cases have evolved to offer tested and rated all-around drop protection without adding extra bulk. Style. They offer cases with a wide range of colors and patterns that suit every style. They also recently collaborated with notable North American artists to create designer phone cases that are made in Canada.

They offer cases with a wide range of colors and patterns that suit every style. They also recently collaborated with notable North American artists to create designer phone cases that are made in Canada. Function. Caseco's wallet folio phone cases are made for your convenience. They let you carry your cards and cash if you want to. And thanks to the magnetically detachable phone cover, you can leave them if they're not necessary.

Caseco's are made for your convenience. They let you carry your cards and cash if you want to. And thanks to the magnetically detachable phone cover, you can leave them if they're not necessary. Feature Packed. Magnetic mount friendly; wireless charging, and even MagSafe compatibility, Caseco's cases truly have you covered.

"We want to make the best possible product for our customers," says Jay Rahman. "That's how our iPhone 13 cases evolved to what they are. All the technologies we developed in making the previous years' phone cases become standard features for our newer cases. And then, we add a little more to them so that our products actually get better as time goes by."

Caseco's journey to making their iPhone 13 cases truly embodies their passion for creating stylish and eco-friendly tech accessories that are also durable and functional. Their lineup for Apple's latest flagship now includes Artist Series Cases while the other cases are getting MagSafe versions.

If these aren't enough to get you excited, you should check out their industry-leading customer service. Caseco's products are backed by the best lifetime warranty and are shipped the same day as you order them. You even get free ground shipping on orders above $50. Whatever iPhone 13 model you have, there is an exceptional Caseco case for your phone. Check them out at www.casecoinc.com .

About Caseco

Founded in 2009, Caseco is a Toronto-based tech accessory brand with a passion for innovation, quality, people, and the environment with the largest online presence in North America. With over 20 years of experience, Caseco is the leader in sustainable manufacturing and packaging in a largely disposable industry. Through an eco-friendly and ethical production process, Caseco provides eco-friendly technology with the best lifetime warranty. But more than that, Caseco listens to and involves its customers. Through their feedback, Caseco continuously develops and innovates its products under these brands - Caseco , Mighty Mount , Screen Patrol , and Rockstone Audio . With every purchase, Caseco gives back to the community and the planet through partner charities.

PR contact: jay@casecoinc.com

Website: https://www.casecoinc.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CasecoInc

Instagram: https://instagram.com/casecoinc

SOURCE: Caseco Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666059/Caseco-Improves-Their-Eco-Friendly-Lineup-With-Stylish-Functional-iPhone-13-Cases