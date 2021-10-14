Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") announces that the Company has been granted an extension by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to complete the previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units") consisting of up to 8,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to Lendified of up to $400,000 (the "Offering"), as announced in the Company's press release dated September 1, 2021, by no later than November 2, 2021.There can be no assurances that the Company will be able to complete the Offering. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSXV and all regulatory approvals.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

