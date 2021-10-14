(PLX AI) - Albar Capital now holds a short position at 0.86% in shares issued by FLSmidth & Co., down from 0.97% previously.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|31,670
|32,070
|14.10.
|31,720
|32,050
|14.10.
|Zeit
|Do
|FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Reduced By Albar Capital
|Di
|Kurs
|%
|FLSMIDTH & CO A/S
|31,100
|+1,04 %