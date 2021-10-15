DJ EQS-News: EuroEyes Welcomes Ophthalmologists Dr. Wladislaw Giesbrecht and Dr. Ahmed Medra as Group Surgeons and Medical Directors

EQS-News / 15/10/2021 / 10:55 UTC+8

EuroEyes Welcomes Ophthalmologists Dr. Wladislaw Giesbrecht and

Dr. Ahmed Medra as Group Surgeons and Medical Directors

Continue to Engage Excellent Ophthalmic Surgeons to

Further Enhance Service Capacities

EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited ("EuroEyes" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1846), a leading global vision correction service provider, announced that the Group welcomes ophthalmologists Dr. Wladislaw Giesbrecht and Dr. Ahmed (Mohamed A.) Medra to join EuroEyes as Medical Director of EuroEyes Medical Advisory Board and surgeons of the Group.

Dr. Wladislaw Giesbrecht and Dr. Ahmed Medra are both highly recognized specialists in the field of refractive eye surgery and lens exchange surgery. Dr. Wladislaw Giesbrecht has more than 20 years of professional experience. He has served as the medical specialist of ophthalmology in eyes care centers of Dillenburg, Frankfurt, Wiesbaden, Giessen and Darmstadt in Germany. Dr. Ahmed Medra has 10 years of professional experience. He has worked as medical specialist of ophthalmology and chief resident in hospitals and clinics in Egypt and Germany.

Dr. Jørn Slot Jørgensen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EuroEyes said, "I am very pleased to have Dr. Wladislaw Giesbrecht and Dr. Ahmed Medra on board. I believe the engagement of the two professionals, with their strong background in the ophthalmic industry and decade of experiences, will not only add tremendous value to our expert team, but also facilitate the Group to meet the growing demand for our refractive treatment services in various markets. Looking ahead, we will continue to provide high-quality services to patients and maintain a consistent medical satisfaction. We will also explore market opportunities to expand our geographical footprint while engaging excellent ophthalmic talents, to drive business growth and create greater value for shareholders."

About EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited

EuroEyes was established in 1993 and is one of the leading brands in the vision correction industry that combines German ophthalmology excellence and over 25 years of experience with individualised customer care. EuroEyes is one of the few eye clinic groups with a far-reaching geographical coverage, with operations in Germany, Denmark and the PRC. The Group's vision correction services include (i) refractive laser surgery (which includes ReLEx smile and Femto LASIK); (ii) phakic lens (ICL) surgery; (iii) lens exchange surgery (which includes the monofocal and trifocal lens exchange surgery) and (iv) others (which include PRK/LASEK and ICRS implantation). File: EuroEyes Welcomes Ophthalmologists Dr. Wladislaw Giesbrecht and Dr. Ahmed Medra as Group Surgeons and Medical Directors Continue to Engage Excellent Ophthalmic Surgeons to Further Enhance Service Capacities

15/10/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240992&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2021 22:56 ET (02:56 GMT)