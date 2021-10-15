Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Tradegate
14.10.21
12:07 Uhr
12,700 Euro
+0,130
+1,03 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,78012,93007:11
12,77012,86014.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2021 | 07:05
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave receives advanced recognition on ESG performance by leading rating agencies

Wereldhave announces today that it again received recently several awards for its ESG program - 'A Better Tomorrow':

• For the eighth consecutive year, Wereldhave received a 5-star rating from GRESB, the global ESG benchmark for real estate. This ranks Wereldhave number 2 within the space of listed European shopping center companies.

• Wereldhave also received its sixth Gold Award for best practice sustainability reporting from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).

• And MSCI ESG upgraded Wereldhave to an A rating from BBB for its sustainability performance.

Attachment

  • PR - Wereldhave receives advanced recognition on ESG performance by leading rating agencies - FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/24fcf559-4de1-41d8-9042-57dd586cc3f1)

WERELDHAVE NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.