- (PLX AI) - Gurit 9-month revenue CHF 360.9 million vs. estimate CHF 376 million.
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 5%
- • Outlook FY revenue CHF 460 million
- • Gurit finished the third quarter with net sales impacted by a globally reduced demand for wind blades and by a decreasing demand and price of balsa
- • Sees uncertainty in regard to the implementation of subsidy schemes for new wind installations in the US and China and influenced by a continued strong increase of costs for raw materials, freight and transportation
