- (PLX AI) - Elanders Q3 sales SEK 2,865 million vs. estimate SEK 2,815 million.
- • Q3 EBITA SEK 126 million vs. estimate SEK 171 million
- • Q3 EBITA margin 4.4%
- • The semiconductor shortage led to major disturbances in our customers' supply chains in the third quarter, which had a negative effect on our net sales, Elanders said
- • It also created disturbances in our supply organization. On the positive side, our customers' underlying demand continued to be strong: Elanders
