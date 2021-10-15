- (PLX AI) - Vestas to install the V236-15 MW offshore prototype wind turbine at the Østerild National test centre for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark.
- • The installation of the prototype turbine will take place in the second half of 2022 and its first kWh is planned for the fourth quarter of that year
- • Stretching 280m into the air with a production output of 80 GWh/year, the prototype will be the tallest and most powerful wind turbine in the world once installed, Vestas said
