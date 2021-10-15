Das Instrument 61L0 SE0016803241 SECTRA AB B(P.S.)SK 0,025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.10.2021The instrument 61L0 SE0016803241 SECTRA AB B(P.S.)SK 0,025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2021Das Instrument ED01 SE0008294334 ENDOMINES AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.10.2021The instrument ED01 SE0008294334 ENDOMINES AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2021Das Instrument 8CO US21925Y1038 CORNERSTONE ONDEMAN.DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.10.2021The instrument 8CO US21925Y1038 CORNERSTONE ONDEMAN.DL-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2021Das Instrument LHAB US2515613048 LUFTHANSA AG DM 5 ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.10.2021The instrument LHAB US2515613048 LUFTHANSA AG DM 5 ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2021Das Instrument XC2R GB00BL6XZ716 CAPITAL + REGIONAL LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2021The instrument XC2R GB00BL6XZ716 CAPITAL + REGIONAL LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2021Das Instrument IES IT0000072618 INTESA SANPAOLO EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.10.2021The instrument IES IT0000072618 INTESA SANPAOLO EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2021