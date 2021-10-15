Anzeige
Freitag, 15.10.2021
Top Secret! Bringt jetzt Halo Collective Bar-X mit 240 Mio. USD an die Börse!?
Global Ports Holding PLC: Signs lease agreement for Kalundborg Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Signs lease agreement for Kalundborg Cruise Port 15-Oct-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Global Ports Holding Plc

Kalundborg Cruise Port lease agreement

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 20-year lease agreement with the Port of Authority of Kalundborg to manage the cruise services in Kalundborg Port, Denmark. Kalundborg Port will be GPH's first cruise port in North Europe, marking an important milestone in the continued development and growth of the Group.

Kalundborg is located in the north western region of Denmark and is just over one hour from Copenhagen city centre. The geographic location of the port means that it can provide cruise lines with a time saving and fuel-efficient alternative to Copenhagen Cruise Port.

Kalundborg is a cruise destination that has historically received just a handful of cruise calls per season. However, with a new 500m quay completed in 2019 and with the addition of GPH's global expertise and know-how, we expect to drive strong growth in cruise traffic at the port over the years ahead. As part of the lease agreement, subject to certain milestones, GPH will invest up to EUR6m by the end of 2025 into a purpose-built cruise terminal. GPH currently expects to take over cruise port operations before the end of the current financial year. 

CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:  For media enquiries: 
Investor Relations                   Global Ports Holding 
Martin Brown                      Ceylan Erzi 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687            Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com         Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: AGR 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 124408 
EQS News ID:  1240981 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

