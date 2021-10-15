Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Netel to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 15, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Netel Holding AB's shares (short name NETEL) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials segment and is
the 152nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021. 

Netel is a full-service specialist in Infranet Services in Sweden, Norway,
Finland and Germany. The company delivers turnkey infrastructure for all forms
of communications. Netel offers services to housing associations, local housing
companies, network operators, and network owners. Netel also focuses in the
areas of alarm, security, and consultancy services. In addition to organic
growth, Netel has grown through several acquisitions, including the
acquisitions of Nett-Tjenester, C-E Morberg, Oppunda Kraftkonsult, Brogrund and
Svensk Elkraftsentreprenad. 

"We have experienced a great interest from investors and we believe that this
IPO is proof of our ability to create and conduct a successful strategy", said
Ove Bergkvist, CEO of Netel. "It is with great enthusiasm that we take our next
step as a listed company, to continue our growth journey with existing and new
shareholders." 

"We are happy to welcome Netel as they list on the Stockholm Main Market," said
Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Netel contributes to modern
and efficient communication services and supply of electricity. This creates
opportunities for sustainable societal development. We look forward to follow
their journey as a listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
