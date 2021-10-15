Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Netel to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 15, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Netel Holding AB's shares (short name NETEL) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials segment and is the 152nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Netel is a full-service specialist in Infranet Services in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The company delivers turnkey infrastructure for all forms of communications. Netel offers services to housing associations, local housing companies, network operators, and network owners. Netel also focuses in the areas of alarm, security, and consultancy services. In addition to organic growth, Netel has grown through several acquisitions, including the acquisitions of Nett-Tjenester, C-E Morberg, Oppunda Kraftkonsult, Brogrund and Svensk Elkraftsentreprenad. "We have experienced a great interest from investors and we believe that this IPO is proof of our ability to create and conduct a successful strategy", said Ove Bergkvist, CEO of Netel. "It is with great enthusiasm that we take our next step as a listed company, to continue our growth journey with existing and new shareholders." "We are happy to welcome Netel as they list on the Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Netel contributes to modern and efficient communication services and supply of electricity. This creates opportunities for sustainable societal development. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com