15.10.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Byggfakta Group to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 15, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB's shares (short name BFG) commences today on
the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company is the 151st company to be
admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Byggfakta Group is at the core of the construction ecosystem connecting all
participants and combining data and software led insights to drive sales for
customers. Their insights support customers to reach the right audience at the
right time through multiple product touchpoints to increase sales efficiency.
The company is positioned to drive the construction industry's digital
transformation through our subscription-based sales intelligence platform. 

Byggfakta Group operates through four business segments, Construction solutions
Nordic (Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland), Construction solutions UK &
International (UK, Australia and Canada), Construction solutions continental
Europe (Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Slovakia) and Other
operations (healthcare sector and niche media in the Nordic region). 

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm marks a new stage in Byggfakta Group's
history, Our amibition is to continue to drive digitalisation within the
construction industry", said Stefan Lindqvist, CEO of Byggfakta. "The
construction technology market is growing rapidly, driven by increased
penetration and adoption of digital tools in the historically conservative
construction industry. At Byggfakta, we are proud to lead this trend as a
solutions provider with a strong foothold in the Nordics and the UK, together
with an increased presence in continental Europe, Asia-Pacific and the US
through strategic acquisitions." 

"We are excited to welcome Byggfakta Group as they list on the Stockholm Main
Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Since the
start of the comapy's journey, they have managed to become a leading platform
service provider, connecting players in the construction industry. We look
forward to follow them as a Main Market listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
