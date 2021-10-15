Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Byggfakta Group to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 15, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB's shares (short name BFG) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company is the 151st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Byggfakta Group is at the core of the construction ecosystem connecting all participants and combining data and software led insights to drive sales for customers. Their insights support customers to reach the right audience at the right time through multiple product touchpoints to increase sales efficiency. The company is positioned to drive the construction industry's digital transformation through our subscription-based sales intelligence platform. Byggfakta Group operates through four business segments, Construction solutions Nordic (Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland), Construction solutions UK & International (UK, Australia and Canada), Construction solutions continental Europe (Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Slovakia) and Other operations (healthcare sector and niche media in the Nordic region). "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm marks a new stage in Byggfakta Group's history, Our amibition is to continue to drive digitalisation within the construction industry", said Stefan Lindqvist, CEO of Byggfakta. "The construction technology market is growing rapidly, driven by increased penetration and adoption of digital tools in the historically conservative construction industry. At Byggfakta, we are proud to lead this trend as a solutions provider with a strong foothold in the Nordics and the UK, together with an increased presence in continental Europe, Asia-Pacific and the US through strategic acquisitions." "We are excited to welcome Byggfakta Group as they list on the Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Since the start of the comapy's journey, they have managed to become a leading platform service provider, connecting players in the construction industry. We look forward to follow them as a Main Market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com